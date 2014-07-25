China Telecom says will sell Microsoft's Xbox One from September

BEIJING, July 25 China Telecom Corp Ltd
will start selling Microsoft Corp's Xbox One
gaming console in China from September through an exclusive
contract, the country's third-largest telecommunications company
said in a statement on Friday.
The launch date and price have not yet been decided, China
Telecom spokesman Ivan Wong told Reuters by telephone.
The Xbox One will be the first gaming console to be released
in mainland China since the government banned console sales in
2000, citing games' effects on mental health.
In September last year, Microsoft reached a deal with
Chinese internet TV set-top box maker BesTV New Media Co Ltd
to form a joint venture to manufacture the consoles
in Shanghai's Free Trade Zone.
Released in November, the Xbox One has trailed in sales to
Sony Corp's Playstation 4 which was launched around the
same time.
To spur sales, Microsoft in June began selling the Xbox One
without the Kinect motion sensor for $399, or $100 below the
price of the full bundle.
A Microsoft spokeswoman declined to provide immediate
comment.
