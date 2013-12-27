China 4G investment may reach $16 bln in 2014-ministry

BEIJING Dec 27 Investment in China's 4G mobile
phone network could reach 100 billion yuan ($16.5 billion) next
year with the number of users topping 30 million in more than
300 cities, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing the
minister of Industry and Information Technology as saying on
Friday.
Miao Wei made the comments at the ministry's annual work
conference, Xinhua reported, and the minister said investment in
4G would make up almost one-third of China's total investment in
mobile communications next year.
The ministry issued licences earlier this month for the
TD-LTE 4G standard to the country's three telecom carriers -
China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
and China Telecom Corp Ltd.
The licence helped China Mobile, operator of the world's
biggest mobile phone network with some 760 million users, land
an agreement with Apple Inc to sell iPhones.
Last week, Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd said it expects revenue from its 4G
mobile network business to double to $4 billion in 2014 compared
with this year.