China TV cop says no to family conflict, historical hijinks

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SHANGHAI Aug 3 Chinese television may get more boring after the country's top broadcasting regulator issued six new guidelines banning remakes of foreign shows and demanding serials cut back on excessive family conflict and jokes in historical dramas.
China's State Administration of Radio, Film and Television issued the new guidelines recently and they were put into effect over the past few days, the state-run Beijing News reported.
Other guidelines include forbidding online games being adapted into television series and demanding that dramas on China's Communist revolution - a staple of the Chinese airwaves - clearly distinguish between heroes and villains.
Chinese online games are notorious for their graphic and violent content.
China periodically tries reining in its state-operated television channels, which increasingly have to rely on attracting advertisers and therefore viewers as government subsidies are reduced.
In 2002, Beijing pulled the plug on the Taiwan-made soap opera "Meteor Garden", fearing that the decadent lifestyle portrayed by boy band "F4" would corrupt young Chinese minds. China described the series as "electronic heroin".
Aside from the usual restrictions on sensitive topics like human rights or excessive violence, previous guidelines have also demanded television stations broadcast "healthier" content such as programmes on public safety and housework.
China's bustling Internet scene has not been spared either.
Last month, Youku Inc and Tudou Holdings Co - Chinese versions of YouTube - saw their shares sink after the Chinese government ordered a crackdown on content it considers inappropriate.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.