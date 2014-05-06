China's Tencent plans to acquire stake in map provider Navinfo

BRIEF-United Rentals reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 revenue $1.356 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion
SHANGHAI May 6 Chinese internet service provider Tencent Holdings plans to acquire an 11.3 percent stake in digital mapping service provider Navinfo Co Ltd for 1.17 billion yuan ($187.33 million), Navinfo said late on Monday.
Tencent will buy 78 million shares at 15.04 yuan per share from Navinfo's major shareholder China Siwei Surveying & Mapping Technology Corporation, according to a statement posted on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The deal is pending regulatory approval.
Last month rival Alibaba Group Holdings IPO-ALIB.N announced a similar deal to acquire online map provider Autonavi Holdings as China's internet giants chase growth through increasingly aggressive acquisition strategies.
($1 = 6.2455 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Q1 revenue $1.356 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.33 billion
* Sonavation says enters into agreement with Analog Devices for licensing and development of sonavation's ultrasound biometric sensor technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hornby Bay Mineral exploration-received exploration permit from ministry of northern development & mines to drill on its East Clavos gold property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: