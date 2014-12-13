China's Tencent wins approval to start banking business

SHANGHAI Dec 13 China's Tencent Holdings Ltd
has been given approval to start its banking
operations, the banking regulator said, making the internet firm
the first of five recently approved private banks to open its
doors to clients.
The launch of Tencent's private bank marks a gradual opening
of China's closely guarded banking sector that is currently
dominated by state giants.
As part of broader efforts to channel more loans to the
country's cash-starved small businesses, the banking regulator
has so far approved the development more than 10 private lenders
in Tianjin, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Guangdong.
Shenzhen Qianhai Weizhong Bank, funded by Tencent, Shenzhen
Baiyeyuan Investment Co. and Shenzhen Liye Group, had a
registered capital of 3 billion yuan ($484.93 million), the
China Banking and Regulatory Commission said in a statement late
on Friday.
Also known as Webank, the lender would focus on loans to
individuals as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, the
regulator said.
Local business daily Caixin said Webank would officially
start its banking operations on Dec. 28.
Prior to the launch of Webank, China Minsheng Bank was the
country's sole private lender.
($1 = 6.2 yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Nick Macfie)