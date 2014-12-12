版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 16:03 BJT

Tesla's China head resigns after less than 9 months -Bloomberg

SHANGHAI Dec 12 Tesla Motors Inc's China President Veronica Wu has resigned from the U.S. electric car maker after less than nine months in the post, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Tom Zhu, who now heads Tesla's charging network development in China, will assume operational leadership in the country, according to the report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Wu's departure comes as China's electric car market is showing signs of growth, fuelled by a series of incentive policies from the government. [ID:

China's green vehicle market has attracted global players including Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and BMW. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐