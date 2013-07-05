UPDATE 1-China starts investigation into Tetra Pak 'dominance' -state media

(Adds comment from Tetra Pak)
SHANGHAI/STOCKHOLM, July 5 China is
investigating Swedish packaging giant Tetra Pak over the
possible "misuse of its market dominance", state media reported
on Friday, as authorities ramp up scrutiny of foreign firms in
the world's No. 2 economy.
The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC)
has launched the nationwide investigation, ChinaNews.com
reported on its website citing unidentified sources.
SAIC officials in China could not be reached for comment.
Tetra Pak said on Friday that SAIC had asked the company for
information concerning its business in China a few weeks ago,
but did not elaborate.
"We will obviously continue to cooperate with them," Tetra
Pak spokesman Christopher Huntley said.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the
top economic planning agency, is already investigating six
milk-powder producers including Nestle and Danone
, for possible price-fixing and anti-competitive
behaviour.
Both Nestle and Danone have responded by saying they would
cut prices.
The NDRC is also investigating costs and prices charged by
drugmakers, including units of GlaxoSmithKline and Merck
.
Tetra Pack opened for business in China in 1972 and its
clients include China's biggest milk and beverage producers
including China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd, Inner Mongolia
Yili Industrial Co and Uni-president China Holdings
Ltd.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Additional
reporting by Mia Shanley in Stockholm; Editing by Louise
Ireland)