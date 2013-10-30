UPDATE 3-China says five detained in connection with Tiananmen attack

By Megha Rajagopalan and Michael Martina
BEIJING/TURPAN, China Oct 30 China said on
Wednesday it had caught five suspected Islamist militants after
a vehicle burst into flames on Beijing's Tiananmen Square in
what police called a terrorist attack.
Authorities also moved to tighten security in the restive
far western, energy-rich region of Xinjiang, where the suspects
are from.
The Xinjiang-registered SUV involved in Monday's incident in
which five people were killed was driven by Usmen Hasan, police
said, a man whose name suggested he is an ethnic Uighur, a
Muslim people from Xinjiang.
His wife and mother were with him in the car, along with
devices filled with gasoline, knives and a flag with "religious
extremist content" written on it, police said on their official
microblog.
The vehicle ploughed into pedestrians in the square, which
has drawn occasional protests since 1989 pro-democracy
demonstrations were suppressed by the military. Sources earlier
told Reuters it was a suspected suicide attack.
"Police have identified Monday's incident at Tiananmen
Square as a violent terrorist attack which was carefully
planned, organised and premeditated," police said, adding the
three people in the vehicle died after they set the gasoline on
fire.
The other two people killed were tourists. At least 38
people were injured.
Five people connected with the incident were caught just 10
hours after the attack, with help from the Xinjiang government,
the police added, all of whom also have names that suggest they
are Uighur.
Police said they had seized Islamist militant flags and
knives from where they were staying.
"As a common enemy of mankind, terrorism has no future, and
is doomed to failure," state television said in a commentary on
its microblog. "We firmly believe that the Communist Party and
government have the ability and the power to resolutely beat
back and defeat all illegal terrorist activities."
As authorities stepped up already-tight security in
Xinjiang, Dilxat Raxit, a spokesman for the main exiled Uighur
group, the World Uyghur Congress, warned against believing
China's side of the story.
"Beijing has always made these kind of accusations, but they
refuse to make public the reasoning behind them. They will not
make the story behind the accusations transparent," he told
Reuters.
"ULTERIOR MOTIVE"
Raxit said he was worried the incident would provide
authorities with an excuse "to further repress Uighurs".
"If an attack is committed by a Han Chinese, it's not
terrorism, but if a Uighur commits it, it is," he said,
referring to the majority community. "Beijing makes these
accusations in service of an ulterior motive."
The government denies accusations of repression.
It insists its respects the region's people and traditions
and blames separatist Uighur militants for provoking violence in
Xinjiang, which borders the Central Asian states of the former
Soviet Union as well as Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Reuters reporters in Xinjiang were turned back by police at
a roadblock outside Lukqun town, and sent back to the nearby
city of Turpan.
Police have identified one of the caught suspects as being
from Lukqun, where 35 people died in June in what China also
termed a terrorist attack.
"We have some police matters we are handling. For security
reasons, you are not allowed in. I imagine it will be at least
another month or two before this area is open," a police officer
at the checkpoint said.
In a small village near the checkpoint, a young Uighur man
who declined to give his name said people were afraid.
"In the past few days, the police have been everywhere. At
night, the sirens were all around. We are afraid to speak. If
you speak, you will be taken away or shot," the man said, making
a pistol shape with his hand.
Xinjiang is home to the Turkic-speaking Uighurs, many of
whom chaff at China's controls on their religion and culture and
there have been violent clashes there in the past.
But many experts, rights groups and exiles say China
exaggerates the militant threat to justify its harsh rule, and
that there is no cohesive separatist or extremist movement.
"The footage and photos that have been made available
suggest a sense of randomness about the attack even though
officials have said it was premeditated," said Michael Clarke, a
professor at Australia's Griffith University who has studied
Xinjiang.
"It's perhaps not as sophisticated as it's made out to be."