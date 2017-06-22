CICC, Goldman to lead China Tower Hong Kong IPO worth up to $10 bln -sources

HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked
China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and
Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public
offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge
of the plans said on Thursday.
Their formal appointment still needs board approval and the
deal could see other banks added to the final IPO sponsor team,
added the people, who declined to be named because details of
the deal were confidential.
China Tower owns and manages the mobile phone towers for the
country's three state-owned telecom operators.
China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, China Mobile Ltd
and China Telecom Corp Ltd formed China
Tower in October 2015 to save on infrastructure investment and
cut management costs.
The companies did not immediately reply to a Reuters request
for comment on the China Tower IPO sponsors. CICC didn't
immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the
mandate, while Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
(Reporting by Julie Zhu and Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting
by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)