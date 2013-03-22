China levies anti-dumping duties on Japan, U.S.-imported chemical

BEIJING, March 22 China levied final
anti-dumping duties on the chemical resorcinol imported from the
United States and Japan, the Ministry of Commerce said on
Friday, marking the latest in a series of tariffs on imported
chemicals.
The wave of anti-dumping duties, also previously targeted at
the European Union, have strained ties between China and
countries that export chemicals.
The United States and the European Union have ratcheted up
protection for domestic products in response to what they see as
unfairly subsidised imports from China.
Japanese companies Sumitomo Chemical Co. and Mitsui
Chemicals Inc. both face duties of 40.5 percent on
resorcinol, which is used to produce rubber adhesives, dyes and
cosmetics, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
Other Japanese companies exporting the chemical face duties
in the same amount, the ministry said.
The American INDSPEC Chemical Corp, a subsidiary of
Occidental Petroleum Corp faces duties of 30.1 percent.
Other U.S. companies also face a tariff in the same amount.
The Ministry of Commerce's decision concludes an
investigation into the product that began March 25.
In mid-March, China issued final anti-dumping duties on
toluene di-isocyanate, used in the production of polyurethane,
plastics and rubber, imported from the European Union.