Global woes weigh on major China export fair

GUANGZHOU, China Oct 17 Exporters at China's largest trade show, the Canton Fair, say a darkening economic outlook in Europe and the United States is weighing on orders for Chinese-made goods from Western buyers, potentially boding ill for China's growth prospects.

At the fair, the mood was relatively subdued compared with previous sessions despite the presence of what organisers said were some 57,000 exhibitors and 280,000 buyers.

Interviews with a range of Chinese manufacturers and foreign buyers suggested that the Europe debt crisis, a slowing U.S. economy, Chinese currency appreciation and the rising cost of Chinese labour were denting sentiment.

"Yesterday was quiet," said Kim Scott, a Hong Kong-based product designer who for the past 12 years has attended the event in Guangzhou, the capital of China's export powerhouse of Guangdong province. "It could be busier, maybe 20 percent more people could fit in."

Some exhibitors at the three-week trade fair, opened by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Friday, are worried that economic woes in the U.S and Europe could spread to emerging markets, which as yet are unaffected.

"My customers in the Middle East are starting to see problems in receivables," said Eva Zhou, managing director of GWorld Import & Export that makes electronics products like small fans. "Orders from Southeast Asia have also slowed from the third quarter ... this is caused by recession fears," she said at her counter in one of the fair's many hangar-like halls.

"I dare not be optimistic next year," Zhou said, adding that she expected orders to fall more than 10 percent this year.

PRICES HURT DEMAND

The twice-yearly Canton Fair is a major procurement and sourcing event for the world's buyers of Chinese products. It serves as a barometer of China's trade sentiment, particularly given today's increasingly uncertain macroeconomic outlook and China's continuing reliance on exports for its economic growth.

There are signs that rising prices of Chinese products, caused by soaring blue-collar wages on intermittent labour shortages in coastal production hubs, and material costs, are discouraging external demand.

"Electronic goods are more and more expensive," said Hubert Miszewski, a 10-year veteran of the fair and the assistant managing director of Anser Chemical Works, a Polish manufacturer in the chemistry manufacturing industry.

"If it's so expensive just like now, we won't buy anything," his colleague Martyna Jedraszka said. She said the firm bought machinery, chemistry and electronics at a Canton fair in 2010.

Reflecting global economic weakness and domestic cooling, China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in September, to $14.5 billion, with both imports and exports lower than expected. Exports in September rose 17.1 percent from a year earlier, compared with August's annual growth of 24.5 percent.

Other indicators suggest China's exports and imports are beginning to slow more sharply than expected. For September, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd , the world's largest air cargo carrier, reported the sixth consecutive cargo traffic drop.

On Tuesday, China will report annual growth in gross domestic product for the third quarter, which is expected to have slowed slightly from 9.6 percent in the second quarter.

MIXED INDICATORS

Despite gathering concerns, a straw poll of 33 mostly small- and medium-sized Chinese electronics manufacturers at the fair found that only 15 percent said they expect their export orders to decline this year and next.

The electronics and home appliance sector tends to be less seasonally affected and reliant on peak Christmas orders than others. A potentially stiffer test faces toys and garments, which will fight for last-minute Christmas season orders when they appear at the fair later this month.

"Our orders have been growing every year because we export to a lot of countries and are not focused on any single one," said Alice Zheng, a senior salesperson with HOMS Electrodomestic, a company in the Pearl River Delta that sells kitchen appliances mainly to Southeast Asia and Europe, but not the U.S.

The display counter of Galanz Group, a major microwave oven maker, was packed with potential South American, Middle Eastern and Indian buyers looking for ovens, air conditioners and other appliances.

"We come from a very small country which is very hot," said Paola Pinochet, a partner of Bolivian trading firm Classe Import which was actively aiming to source household air-conditioners.

In early October, a visit to two factory towns in Dongguan, near Guangzhou in the "world factory" hub of the Pearl River Delta, found that factories appeared to be functioning normally, with migrant workers saying production-line work flows hadn't slowed, nor were job recruitment centres seeing significant layoffs.

But for some factory owners, a sense of pessimism has increased.

"I wouldn't rule out a repeat of the financial crisis," said Danny Lau, a former chairman of Hong Kong's Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Association, whose members run hundreds of factories in the Pearl River Delta.

The 2008/09 global financial crisis spawned a massive evaporation of Western demand. Thousands of Chinese factories shuttered soon after the Christmas period, due to a sharp drop in business, and millions of migrant factory workers were laid off.

"The mood now amongst many enterprises is just to do what we can from day to day. We don't really think about long-term development," Lau said. "If the debt crisis gets worse and the Euro depreciates ... then there will be a fresh impact and the market (for exporters) will shrink further." (Additional reporting by James Pomfret in Dongguan; Editing by James Pomfret, Charlie Zhu and Richard Borsuk)