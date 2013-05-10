UPDATE 1-China probes dumping of steel pipes by U.S., EU, Japan

BEIJING May 10 China has started an investigation into the dumping of seamless steel tubes and pipes in domestic markets by firms from the United States, Europe and Japan after receiving a complaint from a Chinese company.

The products are mainly used in boilers and steam water pipes at power plants, according to a statement on Friday on the Ministry of Commerce website www.mofcom.gov.cn. It did not name any companies in the investigation on dumping, or the sale of goods in export markets at lower prices than in home markets.

The investigation is the latest by China amid rising disputes with its trading partners as the global economy slows.

It came right after the European Commission agreed to impose punitive import duties on Chinese solar panels, and the Chinese Commerce Ministry called for dialogue to solve the dispute.

Chinese data showed that 21 nations launched 77 trade remedy investigations against China in 2012. In the first quarter of 2013, 12 nations launched 22 cases against China.

French seamless tube maker Vallourec said the investigation could involve some of its products for conventional power plants in China, which generate less than 1 percent of its annual sales.

Steel tubes destined for use in nuclear plants are not affected by the probe, Vallourec added in a statement.

Vallourec's sales to China represented less than 3 percent of the total group's sales in 2012.

Its shares were trading 1.6 percent lower at 41.18 euros at 1445 GMT, underperforming the CAC 40 index which was up 0.36 percent.