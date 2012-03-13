EU, US, Japan launch rare earth WTO case against China

BRUSSELS, March 13 The European Union,
United States and Japan formally asked the World Trade
Organization on Tuesday to settle a dispute with China over
Beijing's restriction on exports of raw materials, including
rare earth elements critical to major industries.
The EU's trade chief, Karel De Gucht, said the three trading
powers were making the dispute settlement request, the first
step before filing a full trade case, following a successful EU
challenge at the WTO on similar restrictions earlier this year.
"China's restrictions on rare earths and other products
violate international trade rules and must be removed," De Gucht
said. "These measures hurt our producers and consumers in the EU
and across the world, including manufacturers of pioneering
hi-tech and 'green' business applications."
China accounts for about 97 percent of the world's output of
the 17 rare earth metals, which are crucial for global
electronics production and the defence and renewable-energy
industries. They are also used in a wide range of consumer
products, from mobile phones to electric cars.
The dispute is one of several between Beijing and the
world's other three largest economic powers, as China's rise
changes the world economic order. It is the first case to be
jointly filed by the EU, United States and Japan with the WTO,
an EU official said.
De Gucht said during a recent visit to Hong Kong that China
needed to be sensitive to perceptions that its huge economy is a
threat in Europe. The cost to EU businesses of China's export
restrictions runs into the billions of euros, officials say.
Trade between the EU and China has boomed in recent years,
reaching almost 400 billion euros in 2010, but EU complaints
against Chinese dumping range from the shoe industry to steel
fasteners. De Gucht has in the past complained that China
subsidises "nearly everything", making it hard to compete.
An EU decision to make all airlines using EU airports pay
for carbon emissions has brought threats of retaliation from
China, as well as from the United States and Russia.
Critics complain it is a tax, which infringes sovereignty.
The EU says it is not a tax because it is based on buying and
selling allowances on a market and airlines can avoid costs by
finding other ways to offset their emissions.
Japan has been worried about supply of rare earths,
especially after fears that China held back shipments of rare
earths as punishment after the territorial dispute last year.
U.S. President Barack Obama is currently toughening his
stance on China trade ahead of November's presidential election.
He recently created a new interagency trade enforcement centre,
which is expected to be up and running in the coming months and
whose primary focus is to make sure China honours WTO rules.
Obama administration officials also have been considering a
WTO complaint against anti-dumping and countervailing duties
that China imposed late last year on U.S. auto exports.
Beijing's restrictions on exports of the valuable minerals
became a flash point in 2010, when China halted rare earth
shipments to Japan during a diplomatic dispute.
The United States and the EU have long been expected to file
a WTO case against China's rare earth mineral export curbs, but
appeared to be awaiting the outcome of a separate case against
Beijing's exports on a long list of other raw materials.
That dispute was finally decided in favor of the United
States, EU and Mexico in January after China lost an appeal to
keep its raw material export curbs. Beijing has not yet
announced how it intends to comply with the January ruling.