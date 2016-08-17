UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BEIJING Aug 17 China is highly concerned with increasing steel trade protectionism from Europe and will seek to protect the rights of Chinese steel export companies using legal measures, commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said on Wednesday.
Commerce ministry is entitled to conduct a probe if the merger deal between Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and the China unit of U.S. rival Uber suggest a potential monopoly in the making, Shen said.
The ministry has not yet received an application from Didi or Uber on their merger deal, he added.
(Reporting by Sue-lin Wong and Chen Yawen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.