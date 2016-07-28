版本:
Didi Chuxing welcomes China's new ride-sharing rules

SHANGHAI, July 28 Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing said on Thursday it welcomed new government rules regulating the industry and that it will make an "earnest effort" to comply.

The rules take effect on Nov. 1. (Reporting by John Ruwitch)

