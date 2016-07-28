版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 16:21 BJT

China requires ride hailing services to sign labour contract with drivers

BEIJING, July 28 New regulations require China's online ride-hailing services to sign labour contracts with drivers, the vice minister of transport, Liu Xiaoming, told a news conference on Thursday.

China has issued the final version of a policy to regulate booming online ride-hailing services, according to a document made public on Thursday, for a sector where Uber Technologies Inc and Chinese rival Didi Chuxing compete aggressively. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐