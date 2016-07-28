China requires ride hailing services to sign labour contract with drivers

BRIEF-Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
BEIJING, July 28 New regulations require China's online ride-hailing services to sign labour contracts with drivers, the vice minister of transport, Liu Xiaoming, told a news conference on Thursday.
China has issued the final version of a policy to regulate booming online ride-hailing services, according to a document made public on Thursday, for a sector where Uber Technologies Inc and Chinese rival Didi Chuxing compete aggressively. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook