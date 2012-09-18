UPDATE 3-Ex-police chief admits to defection in China political scandal

* Wang Lijun does not contest bribery charges
By Terril Yue Jones
CHENGDU, China, Sept 18 A former police chief at
the centre of China's biggest political scandal in decades
admitted attempting to defect to the United States, and did not
contest charges of bribery and illegal surveillance at his trial
on Tuesday, a court official said.
Wang Lijun, ex-police chief of southwestern Chongqing
municipality, sought to conceal the murder of a British
businessman by the wife of one of the nation's most senior and
ambitious politicians, Bo Xilai, according to an official
account of the trial.
But prosecutors acknowledged that Wang's cooperation was
central to cracking the murder case and exposing leads to major
crimes committed by unnamed others, indicating he will likely
get a lenient sentence when the verdict is announced in about 10
days.
"The accused Wang Lijun voluntarily gave himself up after
committing the crime of defection, and then gave a truthful
account of the main crimes involved in his defection," court
spokesman Yang Yuquan said, referring to Wang's dramatic flight
to the U.S. consulate in Chengdu in February.
Wang "exposed leads concerning major criminal offences by
others, and played an important role in investigating and
dealing with the cases concerned," Yang said. "According to law,
his punishment may be reduced."
The charges against Wang carry sentences ranging from a
lengthy jail term to the death penalty.
Foreign reporters were barred from attending the trial amid
tight security around the courthouse on a busy Chengdu street,
and instead were briefed by a court official at a nearby hotel.
As police chief of Chongqing, Wang was known as the strong
arm of the law, energetically carrying out Bo's crackdown on
crime and gangs.
But "he conducted technical surveillance on many people many
times without getting permission, or by falsifying permission,"
Yang said. "This gravely jeopardizes socialist law and violated
legal rights of Chinese citizens."
Wang, shown on state television looking relaxed during the
hearing, was also charged with receiving some 3.05 million yuan
($484,000) in unspecified "money and property" in return for
securing benefits for unidentified people. Yang did not give
details of the gifts or from whom Wang received them.
Wang's trial was closely watched for any evidence that Bo
had ordered Wang to cover up his wife's involvement in the
murder -- a sign that Bo himself could be next to face trial.
Though the official accounts of the trial did not mention
Wang's disgraced former boss Bo, the broad range of charges
against Wang and the mention that he had exposed the crimes of
others might mean that Bo is not off the hook.
So far, Bo has only been accused of breaching internal party
discipline.
The Bo scandal has rocked Beijing, exposing rifts within the
party -- elements of which are strong supporters of Bo's
populist, left-leaning policies -- at a time when China is
preparing for a once-in-a-decade leadership change.
Wang, 52, lifted the lid on the murder and cover-up of a
British businessman in February when he went to a U.S. consulate
and, according to sources, told envoys there about the murder
that would later bring down Bo.
Within two months of Wang's 24-hour visit to the consulate,
Bo was sacked as party boss and from the ruling Communist
Party's Politburo and Bo's wife, Gu Kailai, was accused of
poisoning the businessman. Gu has since been given a suspended
death sentence for the killing in late 2011.
SHROUDED IN SECRECY
Wang's trial started on Monday in Chengdu, the city where
Wang staged his dramatic flight to the consulate, with an
unannounced closed-door session to hear charges of defection and
abuse of power, which involved states secrets, Yang said.
The trial continued behind closed doors on Tuesday in the
imposing, grey stone Chengdu City Intermediate People's Court.
Prosecutors said Wang "clearly knew that Bogu Kailai was a
major suspect in a case of intentional homicide, and
deliberately concealed that so she would not be prosecuted,"
Yang said. Bogu is Gu's official but rarely used surname.
However, Wang decided to later reopen the investigation.
"The defendant exposed other people's serious crimes and
played a crucial role in the investigations of relevant cases,
making a major contribution," Yang said.
Chinese experts believe Wang may receive a jail term from 15
years to life, but if the death penalty is imposed it would be
commuted, as in the Gu Kailai case.
"Wang Lijun is a hero," said a Chengdu shopkeeper who gave
his name as Zhong. "He's like heroes of the Song dynasty,
fighting crime and corruption."
Bo had been considered a strong candidate for the next top
leadership body, which is expected to be unveiled at the party's
18th congress next month. Vice President Xi Jinping is seen as
all but certain to take over as party chief and inherit the
challenge of trying to heal internal wounds.
Xi is expected to succeed Hu Jintao as president in March.