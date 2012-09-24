China jails ex-police chief Wang for 15 years in murder scandal

BEIJING, Sept 24 A Chinese court sentenced
ex-police chief Wang Lijun to 15 years in jail on Monday, after
finding him guilty on four charges, including seeking to conceal
the murder of a British businessman in a scandal that felled the
ambitious politician Bo Xilai.
The court in Chengdu in southwest China said Wang received
the sentence for "bending the law for selfish ends, defection,
abuse of power and bribe-taking," according to the state-run
Xinhua news agency.
Wang was the police chief of Chongqing municipality also in
the southwest, where Bo Xilai was Communist Party head. The
court found Wang tried to cover up the murder in November of
British businessman Neil Heywood, by Bo's wife Gu Kailai.