China says Turkey will decide in its "own interests" on missile system

BEIJING, Sept 9 China said on Tuesday that
Turkey would decide in its "own interests" after Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan said the country was in talks with
France on buying a missile defence system following
disagreements with Beijing.
U.S. and NATO officials have said Turkish collaboration on
the system with China, which was originally awarded the tender,
could raise questions of compatibility of weaponry and of
security.
The missile deal constituted normal trade cooperation,
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily
news briefing.
"The relevant Chinese company's cooperation with Turkey is
normal military trade cooperation. We believe that the Turkish
side will make a decision that accords with its own interests,"
Hua said when asked whether the deal was still on.
Franco-Italian Eurosam, which is owned by Franco-Italian
missile maker MBDA and France's Thales, came second in
a tender last September, losing out to China Precision Machinery
Import and Export Corp's (CPMIEC) $3.4 billion offer.
Erdogan said the disagreements were about joint production
and know-how during negotiations over the missile defence
system.
The choice of CPMIEC for the project irked Western allies as
the company is under U.S. sanctions for violations of the Iran,
North Korea and Syria Non-proliferation Act.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, who told a defence
industry forum last week that Russia and China were working hard
to close a weapons technology gap with the United States, was in
Ankara on Monday.
Last month, Turkey invited firms in the tender, including
Eurosam and U.S.-listed Raytheon Co, the maker of
Patriot missiles which came in third, to extend the validity of
their bids, indicating Ankara was still considering alternative
offers but stopped short of discussing problems with the Chinese
deal.
In May, Turkish officials told Reuters on condition of
anonymity that China had not met the tender's conditions.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Nick Macfie)