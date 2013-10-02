For China, Turkey missile deal a victory even if it doesn't happen

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 2 Turkey's $4 billion order for a
Chinese missile defence system is a breakthrough for China in
its bid to become a supplier of advanced weapons, even though
opposition from Washington and NATO threatens to derail the
deal.
The winning bid from the China Precision Machinery Import
and Export Corp (CPMIEC) to deliver its FD-2000 air defence
missile system in a joint production agreement with Turkey is
the first time a Chinese supplier has won a major order for
state-of-the-art equipment from a NATO member. U.S., Russian and
Western European manufacturers were also in the fray.
The decision last week to award the contract to CPMIEC, a
company that is under U.S. sanctions for dealings with Iran,
North Korea and Syria, surprised global arms trade experts and
senior NATO officials.
"It is quite significant I would say, if it materialises,"
said Oliver Brauner, a researcher on China's arms exports at the
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)."It
would certainly be a landmark deal."
Turkey signalled on Monday that it could back away from its
decision after Washington said it had "serious concerns" about
the deal with a sanctioned company for a system that would not
be compatible with NATO's other weapons and networks.
And, in a reminder that Ankara faces stiff opposition from
its alliance partners in Europe, a NATO official in Brussels
said it was important that equipment ordered by member countries
is compatible.
"It is premature at this stage to say whether Turkey's
acquisition will be able to operate with the NATO Integrated Air
and Missile Defence System," the official said.
NATO's disappointment with Turkey is heightened by the fact
that the United States, Germany and the Netherlands each sent
two Patriot batteries earlier this year after Ankara asked for
help in beefing up its air defences against the threat of
missiles from Syria.
Ankara could call off the air defence deal under pressure,
but some Chinese and foreign commentators suggested it would
still be a symbolic victory for Beijing.
They say Turkey's willingness to choose the FD-2000 over
established rivals confirms the rapid technical improvement and
competitiveness of China's missile and aerospace sector.
Chinese military experts say the system performed well in
live tests for the Turkish Defence Ministry.
It also signals that China's sprawling defence industry is
poised to become a low cost supplier of high technology weaponry
alongside its rapidly expanding sales of basic military
equipment including small arms, artillery, armoured vehicles,
general purpose vehicles and older generation missiles.
CHINESE MILITARY EXPORTS SOARING
China has displaced the United Kingdom as the world's fifth
biggest arms supplier in the five years to 2012, according to
SIPRI.
Chinese exports of conventional weapons increased 162 per
cent in the five years from 2008 to 2012 compared with the five
years from 2003 to 2007, the arms trade monitor reported earlier
this year.
Sales to close ally Pakistan accounted for most of this but
China is also expanding its deliveries to other markets, mostly
in the developing world.
While almost three decades of double digit, annual increases
in military spending has accelerated Beijing's ambitious
military build-up, it has also allowed China's defence factories
to boost the quality and performance of home-grown weapons and
military hardware.
"There are good reasons for China to succeed in Turkey,"
says Vasily Kashin, an arms trade expert at Moscow's Centre for
Analysis of Strategies and Technologies. "The key factors were
price and the readiness to transfer technology."
CPMIEC, the marketing arm of China's missile manufacturing
industry, outbid the Franco-Italian company Eurosam and its
SAMP/T Aster 30 missile, Russia's Rosoboronexport's S-300 and
Patriot air defence batteries from U.S. contractors Raytheon
and Lockheed Martin.
Atilla Sandikli, the chairman of think-tank Bilgesam and a
former high-level officer in the Turkish army, said an offer of
technology transfer from China was decisive.
Turkey's NATO allies were less enthusiastic about
co-production and technology sharing, he added.
"The only reason why Turkey didn't have them (the air
defence systems) until now is because they wanted to achieve the
technological information and know-how to produce these
systems," Sandikli said."I think Turkey's choice is a message to
its NATO allies in this sense."
Some analysts said Turkey's decision also reflected warming
ties between Ankara and Beijing in recent years and a growing
track record of defence cooperation.
Nihat Ali Ozcan, an analyst at Ankara-based think-tank
TEPAV, said that Turkey and China already were in cooperation on
short-range missile defence systems.
"Co-producing these systems also requires technology
transfer, and China has no restrictions on it," he said.
Reports in China's state-run military press suggested the
sale would open the door to further high technology orders in
the West and other markets. Chinese military experts were quoted
as saying that while price had been a key factor, the capability
of the FD-2000 system also satisfied Turkey's demands.
China has been aggressively marketing this air defence
system at arms exhibitions and air shows in recent years.
Military analysts familiar with the FD-2000 say it is a
leading example of Chinese defence industry's capacity to absorb
and adapt foreign technology, combine this with local innovation
and ramp up low cost manufacturing.
Kashin said the Chinese missile system was partly based on
Western technology obtained from Israel and also drew on Russian
know-how.
It was possible that Russia supplied some of the components
and technology under contracts with China, he said.
According to marketing material for the FD-2000 and reports
in the Chinese military press, the missiles, launchers, radars,
vehicles and support systems of the mobile FD-2000 are all
designed and built in China.
It is reported to be effective in intercepting high
performance strike aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial
vehicles (UAVs), precision guided bombs and a range of
missiles. It is also advertised that it remains effective during
heavy air strikes and electronic interference.