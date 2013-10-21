RPT-China to restrict satellite TV stations to one foreign programme

SHANGHAI Oct 21 China will allow satellite
television stations to buy the right to broadcast only one
foreign programme each year from 2014 as part of new
restrictions to push "morality-building" and educational shows,
state media reported on Monday.
The official Shanghai Securities Journal, citing an order by
the General Administration for Press and Publication to domestic
television stations, also said foreign programmes could not be
broadcast in prime-time viewing hours from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
during the year in which the broadcasting rights were purchased.
The new rules are an intensification of an earlier policy
announced in February, which capped the broadcast of foreign
television series to 50 episodes, and will result in fewer
foreign series being broadcast in China.
The campaign also could accelerate a wider trend: the
migration of domestic viewers away from broadcast television
toward pre-recorded shows downloaded from the Internet to
computers and mobile devices.
The Chinese government is increasingly concerned about what
it sees as rising vulgarity in domestic television programming.
At the same time, it has been moving to limit domestic channels'
reliance on imported content.
The English-language Shanghai Daily said the new
restrictions were intended to crack down on the growing practice
of buying the copyright of proven foreign shows like "Britain's
Got Talent," then localising them without further modification,
spawning shows like "China's Got Talent."
Such programming can be quickly monetised at minimal risk
and is generally easy to sell to advertisers.
The new rules also stipulate that stations must increase the
amount of public-interest programming such as documentaries,
education and "morality-building" programmes to not less than 30
percent of the total, and restrict the number of new musical
talent shows to one every three months.
The Shanghai Daily quoted several programming directors at
provincial television stations, which increasingly rely on
advertising revenues instead of state subsidies, saying the new
regulations would be tough on their operations.
Despite the government's controls, popular foreign
television shows are widely available as illegal downloads or on
pirated DVDs.
In response to consumers' shift toward watching downloaded
content on mobile devices, many domestic television broadcasters
have moved to make shows available online or have signed
distribution partnerships with domestic video websites like
Youku Tudou Inc's Youku.com.
China committed to opening its domestic media sector to
foreign competition during negotiations to join the World Trade
Organization. Even so, it has maintained heavy restrictions on
imported movies and television shows in order to provide room
for state-controlled domestic producers.