UPDATE 2-UBS attacked by Chinese media on auto IPOs

By Soo Ai Peng
SHANGHAI, Sept 1 A Chinese state newspaper
accused Swiss bank UBS on Thursday of giving
misleading financial estimates to investors and failing to flag
key risks to earnings for two mainland initial public share
offers it handled this year.
The accusations from the official Shanghai Securities News,
an affiliate of state-run Xinhua News Agency, come at a time
when UBS is aggressively expanding in China. It is among the
most active international banks in the Chinese equity market.
In a near full-page special report, the Shanghai Securities
News said UBS should take the blame for the lacklustre post-IPO
share price performance of Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd
, whose 6.3 billion-yuan ($987 million) offer was
handled by UBS earlier this year.
The other IPO the newspaper referred to was the 1.4
billion-yuan Shenzhen offer by BYD Co Ltd ,
the Chinese car maker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett.
The headline of the Shanghai Securities News special report
read: "Sponsored deals make rapid 'about-face'. UBS Securities
cannot shirk responsibility for two deals."
A spokeswoman for UBS Securities in Beijing said UBS
Securities had noted recent coverage in the Chinese media
regarding the BYD and Pangda A-share IPOs.
"UBS Securities has been diligently fulfilling its
responsibilities as an IPO sponsor and will continue to fulfill
its ongoing supervision responsibilities in accordance with the
relevant requirements of the China regulatory authorities," she
said.
Foreign companies operating in China as well as high-profile
Chinese companies are facing close scrutiny from Chinese media.
Like many recent IPOs in developed markets, dozens of
Chinese companies with domestic brokerages as underwriters have
also seen their share prices tumble.
Shares in wind turbine maker Sinovel , which
reported disappointing first-half results, have fallen 35
percent in price since their market debut in January. Essence
Securities and Zhong De Securities, a joint venture of Deutsche
Bank (DBKGn.DE) were the bookrunnners for that deal.
OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD
A person close to the situation said sponsoring IPOs was a
risky business in China.
"IPO sponsors are hostage to the information they get. It is
very difficult for auditors and accountants to get this
information verified," the person said.
"It's an occupational hazard if you're in this market.
Because of the uncertainty of the information you're getting,
one is particularly careful in due diligence."
Reports by Chinese state media, such as the influential
Central China Television (CCTV), carry so much weight that they
are capable of triggering government intervention or sending
shares of a company tumbling.
A recent half-hour CCTV special report alleging improper
business practices at Nasdaq-listed Baidu Inc last
month helped wipe more than $5 billion in market value off the
Chinese search engine.
FALLING PROFITS
UBS was sponsor and underwriter of BYD's Shenzhen IPO. The
bank was also lead underwriter and sponsor of the Shanghai IPO
of Pangda.
BYD reported an 89 percent plunge in first-half net income
last month, less than two months after the shares made their
debut on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, prompting analysts to
significantly slash earnings estimates for the car battery
maker.
BYD's Shenzhen-listed shares closed at 24.10 yuan
a share on Thursday, down over 30 percent from a peak hit soon
after its debut in late June, but still 34 percent higher than
the IPO price of 18 yuan a share. Its Hong Kong-listed shares
are down 60 percent since the start of the year.
Pangda's Shanghai-listed shares closed at 30.72 yuan a
share, a third lower than its IPO price of 45 yuan.
Pangda reported last month a 36 percent fall in its
first-half net profit due to soaring expansion and staff costs.
The Shanghai Securities News report said as sponsor of the
Pangda IPO UBS failed to inform investors of the risk of soaring
costs linked to Pangda's aggressive expansion.
In March UBS said it would double its China staff in three
to four years as it extends its stock research coverage to small
and medium companies in China.
UBS, hit by the global financial market turmoil, said last
month it would axe 3,500 jobs to shave 2 billion Swiss francs
($2.5 billion) off annual costs as it joins rival investment
banks in reversing the post-crisis hiring binge and preparing
for a tough few years.
