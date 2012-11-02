版本:
U.N. rights boss calls on China to address Tibetan protests

GENEVA Nov 2 The top U.N. human rights official urged China on Friday to address longstanding grievances that have led to an "alarming escalation" in desperate forms of protest by Tibetans, including some 60 self-immolations since March.

"Social stability in Tibet will never be achieved through heavy security measures and suppression of human rights," Navi Pillay said in a rare statement critical of China.

The victims include seven Tibetans who set fire to themselves in the past two weeks in protest against what they claim is repressive Chinese rule in the Himalayan region.

