China United Network Communications Ltd announces strategic investment plan

SINGAPORE, June 26 China United Network
Communications Ltd said on Monday its controlling
shareholder planned to bring strategic investors into the unit
via a private share placement, but said details had not been
finalised.
Reuters reported last week that Chinese tech giants Alibaba
Group Holdings and Tencent Holdings would be
among new investors pouring about $10 billion into China Unicom,
the country's second largest telecom carrier.
China United Network Communications Ltd said in a statement
issued on the Shanghai stock exchange that its controlling
shareholder, state-owned China United Network Communications
Group Co Ltd (China Unicom), planned the placement.
"However, specific plans of the private placement, including
targeted investors, issue size, price and use of proceeds, are
at the preliminary stages and nothing has been decided yet," the
Shanghai-listed unit said.
Four sources had told Reuters that Alibaba and Tencent would
invest in the Shanghai-listed unit, part of a capital-raising
effort that Thomson Reuters data showed would be the biggest in
Asia since the initial public offering of insurer AIA Group
in 2010.
The move by China Unicom is part of a bid by China's
government to rejuvenate state behemoths with private cash.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Edmund Blair)