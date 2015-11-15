As China firms walk out on Wall St, spurned investors demand payback

* 33 U.S. delisting buyouts planned in 2015
* Proposed deals worth estimated $40 bln - Reuters
* Chinese companies face unprecedented shareholder activism
* Activist investors win some sweeter offers
* Some threaten lawsuits if deal terms not improved
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Nov 16 Chinese firms listed in New
York are finding out the hard way that it's easier to love
global investors than leave them.
As dozens plan buyouts and a return home in search of higher
valuations, companies that were once Wall Street's darlings for
the first time face the wrath of minority shareholders. Asset
managers are publicly demanding better premiums, reflecting
historical valuations and not 2015's slide.
In deals collectively worth $40 billion, some 33 mainland
China companies have unveiled plans this year to be taken
private and delisted from the Unites States, according to
Thomson Reuters data. But a cottage industry of hedge funds and
lawyers is coalescing around those determined not to accept
low-ball bids for their assets.
"We want to put as much pressure as possible," said
portfolio manager Lin Yang at FM Capital, a Britain-based hedge
fund backed by the Libyan sovereign wealth fund that owns 1.4
percent of medical firm China Cord Blood Corp. FM Capital
is urging a group of mainland China investors to raise a buyout
offer, saying the shares are worth 2.5 times the proposed bid.
"If no shareholder challenges the offer, it will go through
on the cheap," said Lin. Peaking at a valuation of $615 million
in August this year, China Cord Blood's market capitalisation
has shrunk to just over $500 million; the bid was made in late
April, valuing the target at $512 million.
There's no deadline for the China Cord Blood buyout offer is
and it's unclear what the outcome will be; the company didn't
respond to email seeking comment. But minority investors have
scored notable successes this year: In one case, Chinese
investment firm Vast Profit Holdings raised by 34 percent a
March buyout offer that initially valued dating service
Jianyuan.com at $178.9 million after pressure from U.S.
asset manager Heng Ren Investments and others.
The increasingly active culture of complaints may also leave
a mark on future buyouts. Late last week e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd raised a bid to take video
streaming service Youku Tudou Inc private by almost 3
percent to $27.60 per share, just three weeks after it was
announced.
"Listed issuers, before they consider whether to go private
or be listed elsewhere, they must remember that at the end of
the day, they have sought public funds. That means they must
realise that minority shareholders should have a role to play in
the business of the company," said Michael Cheng, a consultant
solicitor at law firm Andrew W Y Ng & Co and former research
director at the Asian Corporate Governance Association in Hong
Kong.
'NEGATIVE PERCEPTION'
While Chinese companies may face a reckoning on home soil as
the economy that accounts for much of their business slows to
its weakest growth in 20 years, the tension over the 'going
private' deals adds to general international shareholder unease
over accounting and corporate governance issues in China.
"Investors will shun Chinese IPOs (in the United States) in
the future. It just reinforces the negative perception" said
John Romero, a Birmingham, Alabama-based hedge fund manager who
has told the board of Renren Inc the buyout offer for
the social networking company undervalues it by 60 percent.
Renren didn't respond to email seeking comment on the
matter.
Law firms such as Levi & Korsinsky LLP have started running
their own checks on the fairness of buyout offers for Chinese
companies including SORL Auto Parts Inc, China Ming
Yang Wind Power Group Ltd and chat app maker Momo Inc
- the latter listed as recently as December 2014.
Meanwhile a group of minority investors in E-Commerce China
Dangdang Inc is threatening to sue mainland investors
proposing a buyout offer valuing the online retailer at $632
million. The group says an offer made in July was
over-opportunistic because it came after a 43 percent slide in
the stock price over the previous two weeks.
Dangdang didn't respond to email seeking comment on the
matter.
"At this point, no material damage has been done," said
Kevin Lu, a San Francisco bay area investor in Dangdang who said
he speaks on behalf of 120 shareholders including hedge funds
and individual investors.
"If a deal is finalised at the current proposal, it's a
no-brainer - the buyer group will be sued."
(Editing by Lisa Jucca and Kenneth Maxwell)