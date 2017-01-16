版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 16日 星期一 16:12 BJT

China sovereign wealth fund CIC plans more U.S. investments - chairman

HONG KONG Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.

CIC will boost its investments in private equity and hedge funds as well as making more direct investments in the world's largest economy, Ding Xuedong said at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

Ding, who is also the chairman of investment bank China International Capital Corporation (CICC), added that CIC may also look into investing in U.S. infrastructure projects and the manufacturing industry, which are expected to benefit from the policies of incoming President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Sijia Jiang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐