China rejected 600,000 T U.S.corn since mid-Nov -JCI

FOREX-Dollar little changed; weak euro zone data offsets Trump report
* Euro hits 9-day low vs dollar, nearly 4-week low vs sterling
BEIJING Dec 18 China, the world's second largest consumer of corn, has rejected more than 10 cargoes of the grain from the United States since mid-November, after tests showed an unapproved gene-modified strain, an influential agricultural consultancy said.
That figure, equivalent to about 600,000 tonnes, was six cargoes more than the number confirmed by China's quarantine authorities by last week, private firm JC Intelligence Co. Ltd (JCI) said in a report seen on Wednesday.
Traders had expected more rejections as quarantine authorities step up testing for MIR 162, a genetically-modified strain of corn developed by Syngenta AG.
State quarantine officials declined immediate comment.
The United States has urged China to act promptly to approve the strain, with high-level talks between the two sides scheduled in Beijing this week.
"The rejections hurt (imports) a lot. Whether there are more rejections depend on this week's talks," said Li Qiang, chief analyst with JCI.
Li said nearly 40 cargoes had already arrived in China since the middle of November, more than half of which had passed the tests.
The rejections followed a glut after a record domestic corn harvest. Beijing is trying to shore up China's corn prices to help farmers. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ZURICH, March 30 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors will scrap its attempt to revamp GAM Holding if does not get enough shareholder backing at the Swiss asset manager's annual general meeting, the hedge fund said on Thursday.
ZURICH, March 30 A former Swiss fund manager found guilty last year of cheating 2,000 investors out of around 800 million Swiss francs ($803 million) was ordered to reimburse one group of victims 207 million francs by a court on Thursday.