UPDATE 1-China rejects U.S. corn cargoes for GMO amid domestic glut

* China says rejects nearly 121,000 T of U.S. corn
* Biggest-ever grain volume to be turned away from Chinese
ports
* Could prompt sharp decline in new orders
* Some analysts suggest govt may want to curb imports amid
supply glut
By Niu Shuping and David Stanway
BEIJING, Dec 4 China has rejected five batches
of U.S. corn tainted with a genetically-modified strain not yet
approved by its agriculture ministry, a move that could
discourage imports amid a growing domestic supply surplus.
Traders said the spectre of further rejections could prompt
a sharp decline in new Chinese orders for U.S. corn, dragging on
global prices that have already dropped around 40 percent
this year.
Shipments totalling 120,642 tonnes - the biggest ever grain
volume to be turned away from China's ports - were found to
contain the unapproved insect-resistant MIR 162 variety of corn,
the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection
and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said on its website on Wednesday
(www.aqsiq.gov.cn).
The bureau also said it had told the United States to
improve its inspection procedures to ensure that it complied
with Chinese quality standards.
The total volume did not include a cargo of about 60,000
tonnes that was turned away last month, it said.
"With the latest discovery, buyers and sellers are likely to
be increasingly cautious about placing new orders while
shipments are in danger of being rejected," ANZ Bank said in a
note.
Traders had said on Tuesday that Syngenta AG's MIR
162, also known as Agrisure Viptera, had been found in some
shipments to China, one of the world's largest corn importers.
The latest GMO discoveries were made at ports in Fuzhou,
Shenzhen and Shandong, AQSIQ said.
Nearly 2 million tonnes of U.S. corn are currently on their
way to China, and may face stringent testing for MIR 162, which
Beijing has not approved for import but has been in the U.S.
supply chain since 2011. The strain is already shipped to Japan,
South Korea, Russia and even the European Union, which is
notoriously slow in approving GMO crop varieties.
With domestic prices eroded by a corn supply glut, the
authorities may be inspecting cargoes more closely to reduce
import volumes, some analysts suggested.
"To some extent, there is a link to the domestic supply
surplus - these are the rules of the game," said an industry
analyst with a government-linked think-tank, who declined to be
identified.
"We believe future incoming cargoes will face strict
inspection."
AQSIQ declined to comment.
The move has already slowed the country's imports, and some
cargoes may have to be re-directed to Japan or South Korea,
analysts said.
The U.S. supplied nearly 94 percent of China's corn imports
in the first 10 months of 2013.
MORE MEAT
In the long run, China is expected to increase corn imports
as the country urbanises and demand for meat and dairy products
rises, with the nation prioritising staple grains such as rice
and wheat.
But China is expecting a record corn harvest this year, and
demand has also been hit by a series of food safety scares early
in the year, which reduced meat and poultry consumption and
slashed the use of corn feed.
"Domestic firms may be scared away from the (import) market
due to the (GMO) issue, which will support domestic corn prices
in the south," said Feng Lichen, senior analyst with an industry
portal (www.yumi.com).
Beijing has promised to stockpile the domestic harvest in
the growing area of the northeast as it seeks to shore up
domestic prices and boost farmer incomes.
Domestic buyers are unlikely to be especially inconvenienced
by any delays brought about by the decision to reject the U.S.
cargoes.
Following adjustments made to import agreements between the
U.S. and China last year, U.S. exporters are now deemed liable
for any losses caused by problematic or unapproved cargoes,
analysts said. Previously, the buyer was held completely
responsible.
As well as the 2 million tonnes of U.S. corn currently on
its way, there are still another 3 million tonnes bought by
China that have not yet been dispatched. Buyers might also
welcome the opportunity to slow deliveries in hope that domestic
prices might recover, boosting their margins if they re-sell
locally.
"We saw it in cotton a few years ago - you get a sharp drop
in prices and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that
buyers will want to be a little more picky on specifications and
use any excuse to knock back or renegotiate a cargo," said ANZ's
senior agriculture analyst, Paul Deane.
"There's probably not a lot of urgency to be importing a lot
of corn at the moment," he added.