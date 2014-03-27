China to strengthen Internet security after U.S. spying report

BEIJING, March 27 China will beef up its
internet security in response to recent reports that the U.S.
government spied on a major telecommunications firm, the Defence
Ministry said on Thursday.
Reports that the U.S. National Security Agency infiltrated
servers at the headquarters of Huawei Technologies Co.
"lay bare the United States's hypocrisy and despotic rule,"
ministry spokesman Geng Yansheng told a briefing.
"For a while now, some Americans have jabbered on and on,
condemning Chinese hacking attacks," he said. "But the truth is
that this is without any basis in fact, it's simply a thief
crying 'Stop, thief!'"
The ministry did not say what steps would be taken to
strengthen Internet security.
The White House has said that the U.S. does not spy to gain
commercial advantage. Cyber-espionage has cast a shadow over
China-U.S. ties, with each side accusing the other of spying.
On Saturday, The New York Times and German magazine Der
Spiegel published articles on information about Huawei contained
in classified documents given to journalists by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden.
In the same briefing, Geng warned the United States not to
sell arms to Taiwan, which China sees as a rogue province. U.S.
sales of weapons to the democratic and self-ruled island have
long incensed Beijing.
Asked about a mass stabbing at a train station in a
southwestern city in March that left 29 dead and about 140
wounded, Geng said that the military was well prepared to
"strike back at all kinds of violent terrorist activities".
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and Li Hui; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)