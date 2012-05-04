China to raise foreign JV securities cap, U.S. says

BEIJING May 4 China has agreed to raise to 49
percent the limit on foreign ownership in domestic joint venture
securities firms and allow these brokerages to trade commodities
and financial futures, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
The move will allow foreign partners in domestic joint
ventures to raise their stakes from the present 33 percent,
while the expansion of their market activities represents a
further step in the diversification and liberalisation of
China's capital markets.
"It will provide important opportunities and again help to
strengthen China's capital markets," said the U.S. official,
speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the fourth Strategic
and Economic Dialogue between the United States and China, being
held this week in Beijing.
The official also said that China had agreed to start
negotiations on reforms to export credit financing in the
summer, and that Beijing was willing to make its state-owned
enterprises start paying dividends at a similar rate to those
typically paid by internationally listed companies.