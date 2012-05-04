UPDATE 1-U.S. sees reform push in China moves on brokerage JVs

* U.S. official says China to raise to 49 pct foreign cap on
By Rachelle Younglai
BEIJING, May 4 China will raise foreign
ownership limits in domestic joint venture securities firms and
allow them to trade commodities and financial futures in a move
to further liberalise the country's capital markets, a senior
U.S. official said.
Beijing had agreed to raise the ownership cap to 49 percent
from 33 percent and to start applying it with immediate effect,
the official told reporters on the sidelines of the fourth
Strategic and Economic Dialogue between the United States and
China on Friday.
"It will provide important opportunities and again help to
strengthen China's capital markets," said the U.S. official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
Permitting the expansion of brokerage activities into the
commodities and financial derivatives markets represents a
further step in the diversification of China's capital markets,
the official said.
"We see it as (part of) a bigger pattern that will signal a
continued shift toward more opening and liberalisation of the
financial sector, which again we see as connected to a broader
reform agenda," the official added.
Reforms are ready to be rushed out over the next 12 months
to boost two-way capital flows, drive diversification of
business finance and accelerate corporate currency hedging,
sources in close, direct contact with the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
told Reuters in late April.
Beijing took a milestone step in opening up its currency
regime last week when it widened the daily onshore trading band
for the yuan to 1 percent. The move underlined its desire for
reforms designed to ease speculative pressures in the economy
and rebalance capital flows, while taking the country closer to
its goal of a basically convertible yuan by 2015.
China's promises on liberalising the financial sector
dovetail with a campaign by Guo Shuqing, head of the securities
regulator, to clean up and modernise the country's capital
markets. Guo earlier this year allowed greater participation by
foreign firms in China's securities markets as part of that
effort.
"This is a gesture that China is willing to open its
financial industry further to foreigners, and follow what
happened in China's mutual fund industry," Liang Jin, an analyst
at Guotai Junan Securities, told Reuters.
China in late 2004 lifted the limit on foreign ownership in
Chinese fund management ventures to 49 percent from 33 percent
as part of its obligations under the terms of the country's
accession to the World Trade Organisation.
Liang added that he didn't expect the changes to have a big
impact on management control of brokerage ventures and would not
affect the competitive landscape in the short term.
NO MOVE ON BANK JVs
The U.S. official added that Washington negotiators had not
pushed Beijing to lift the 20 percent cap on foreign ownership
in pure banking joint ventures, but said the topic could be
raised in future meetings.
U.S. banks Goldman Sachs sold $2.3 billion worth of
Hong Kong-listed shares in China's ICBC last month,
leaving it with a remaining holding worth about $3 billion.
Citigoup said in March it has sold its stake in
Chinese lender Shanghai Pudong Development Bank,
booking a profit of around $349 million as the U.S. lender looks
to shore up its balance sheet after failing a U.S. Federal
Reserve stress test.
Other banks that have held or hold stakes in major Chinese
lenders include Bank of America, RBS and UBS
. All of them have sold or watered down their
investments over the years, mostly to bolster capital levels or
reduce earnings volatility.
China's big state-backed banks are crucial instruments of
monetary policy, controlling the vast majority of credit
creation in the world's second-biggest economy and lending
largely at Beijing's behest.
Premier Wen Jiabao said in April he wanted to break the
monopoly banks enjoy on lending, a line that analysts have taken
to mean via the creation of alternative sources of corporate
finance by expanding direct access to and deepening capital
markets, especially for bonds and equities.
The U.S. official also said China had agreed to commence
negotiations on reforms to export credit financing in the
summer, and that Beijing was willing to make its state-owned
enterprises start paying dividends at a similar rate to those
typically paid by internationally listed companies.
China's domestic share markets have been dogged for years by
fears of price manipulation and oversupply of stock in
poor-quality companies paying low dividends. Guo has made plain
his determination to revive interest in investing in equities.
Giving domestic investors a credible alternative to the real
estate market is seen by policymakers as a key part of long-term
efforts to stem rampant - and risky - speculation in property,
where prices across the country have risen 10-fold in a decade.