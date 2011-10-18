US official hopeful on US-China audit negotiations

* SEC's Tafara says no date set for next round of talks
BERLIN, Oct 18 A top U.S. securities regulator
on Tuesday said he is optimistic about negotiations for joint
U.S.-Chinese inspections of auditors in China, and downplayed
officials' inability to so far set a date for a second round of
talks.
Ethiopis Tafara, director of the Office of International
Affairs at the Securities and Exchange Commission, said
regulators have not yet scheduled a Chinese delegation visit to
Washington. A meeting had been expected in October.
"These typically are large delegations, and coordination of
views and schedules takes time," Tafara told Reuters on the
margins of a regulatory conference.
"The talks have been good so far and lay the foundation for
further discussions about the manner in which we can
cooperate."
There has been growing U.S. concern over accounting
practices at some U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
An SEC review of accounting problems at foreign-based stock
issuers sharpened its focus earlier this year when dozens of
China-based companies began disclosing auditor resignations or
book-keeping irregularities.
For example, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd in May
resigned as auditor of Chinese software company Longtop
Financial Technologies Ltd LGFTY.PK, saying it had found
falsified financial records and bank balance confirmations.
The SEC, Justice Department and Federal Bureau of
Investigation are investigating the accounting methods of
certain U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
At the same time, the SEC and the Public Company Accounting
Oversight Board, which regulates corporate auditors, are
negotiating with Chinese authorities to create a protocol for
future joint inspections of Chinese audit firms.
U.S. and Chinese officials held an initial round of talks
in Beijing in July.
Earlier this month, PCAOB Chairman James Doty warned that
time to reach a deal may be running out.
If the Chinese do not agree to joint inspections, "we will
have to consider using the tools we have at our disposal, and
which the Congress gave us for this purpose, to protect
investors," Doty said at a speech in Washington in early
October. [ID:nN1E7930OS]
Regarding international accounting standards, Tafara said
the SEC will decide by the end of this year on whether to adopt
International Financial Reporting Standards. However, he said
there is no specific date set for that decision.
International accounting officials have been pressuring the
SEC to make a decision soon, arguing a single global standard
would reduce companies' cost of capital.
