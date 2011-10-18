US official hopeful on US-China audit negotiations

* SEC's Tafara says no date set for next round of talks

BERLIN, Oct 18 A top U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday said he is optimistic about negotiations for joint U.S.-Chinese inspections of auditors in China, and downplayed officials' inability to so far set a date for a second round of talks.

Ethiopis Tafara, director of the Office of International Affairs at the Securities and Exchange Commission, said regulators have not yet scheduled a Chinese delegation visit to Washington. A meeting had been expected in October.

"These typically are large delegations, and coordination of views and schedules takes time," Tafara told Reuters on the margins of a regulatory conference.

"The talks have been good so far and lay the foundation for further discussions about the manner in which we can cooperate."

There has been growing U.S. concern over accounting practices at some U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

An SEC review of accounting problems at foreign-based stock issuers sharpened its focus earlier this year when dozens of China-based companies began disclosing auditor resignations or book-keeping irregularities.

For example, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd in May resigned as auditor of Chinese software company Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd LGFTY.PK, saying it had found falsified financial records and bank balance confirmations.

The SEC, Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the accounting methods of certain U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

At the same time, the SEC and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which regulates corporate auditors, are negotiating with Chinese authorities to create a protocol for future joint inspections of Chinese audit firms.

U.S. and Chinese officials held an initial round of talks in Beijing in July.

Earlier this month, PCAOB Chairman James Doty warned that time to reach a deal may be running out.

If the Chinese do not agree to joint inspections, "we will have to consider using the tools we have at our disposal, and which the Congress gave us for this purpose, to protect investors," Doty said at a speech in Washington in early October. [ID:nN1E7930OS]

Regarding international accounting standards, Tafara said the SEC will decide by the end of this year on whether to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards. However, he said there is no specific date set for that decision.

International accounting officials have been pressuring the SEC to make a decision soon, arguing a single global standard would reduce companies' cost of capital. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)