U.S. business in China warms to possible Trump trade policy shake-up

* Reciprocity calls for same access and benefits for both
countries
* Many Chinese sectors either off limits or severely
restricted
* Beijing's "Made in China 2025" causing concerns
* Reciprocity needed to combat "techno-nationalism -
McGregor
* China experts doubt Trump will rock the China boat
By Michael Martina and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Feb 15 "Reciprocity" has become the new
buzzword in the U.S. business community in China, with some
industry leaders saying they would welcome a tougher approach
from the Trump administration in opening up the markets of the
world's second-largest economy.
It's a striking shift within the American community here,
which had long lobbied Washington against taking more aggressive
policies, fearing they could draw retribution from China's
leaders.
President Donald Trump's picks for Commerce Secretary and
Trade Representative, Wilbur Ross and Robert Lighthizer, have in
the past backed the reciprocity principle when it comes to
China: that Beijing should provide the same access and benefits
to American business in China that Washington gives the Chinese
in the United States.
"Our membership has moved to some extent in that direction
as well, in advocating a firmer posture with respect to China,"
said Lester Ross, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce
in China's policy committee.
He made the remarks in January after the group issued a
report that found over 60 percent of the chamber's members had
"little or no confidence that the Chinese government is
committed to opening markets further in the next three years".
Many sectors of China's economy are either off limits or
severely restricted to foreign investors.
Foreign banks in China, for example, account for less than 2
percent of total assets, according to the China Banking
Regulatory Commission.
A 50-percent ownership cap for foreign life insurers,
despite China's 2001 World Trade Organization commitments to
lift it, has helped limit their market share to about 6 percent.
China's Anbang Insurance Group, on the other
hand, has spent more than $8 billion acquiring U.S. assets,
including the Waldorf Astoria Hotel and Strategic Hotels &
Resorts. It is still waiting for regulatory approval to buy U.S.
life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life for $1.6 billion.
"CHINA HAS OVERREACHED"
The same imbalances can be seen in sectors such as
automotives, payment cards and technology.
China's Geely Holding Group bought Volvo from
Ford Motor Co. in 2010, but foreign companies are
required to set up joint ventures to assemble vehicles in China,
often transferring technology in the process.
While China's UnionPay has grown to become the world's
largest payment card, according to the number of cards issued,
U.S. credit card operators Visa and MasterCard have
yet to be independently licensed to clear transactions in China,
despite a 2012 WTO ruling mandating that Beijing open the
sector.
Foreign technology hardware and service providers are
bristling at requirements to meet the restrictive terms of newly
minted cyber security regulations. Beijing's "Made in China
2025" plan also calls for a progressive increase in domestic
parts used in priority sectors, such as advanced information
technology and robotics to 70 percent by 2025.
James McGregor, Chairman of APCO Worldwide, Greater China,
said the idea of some form of reciprocity is gaining traction,
particularly in combating "techno-nationalism".
"You've got Chinese companies that have protected markets
and make loads of money and then they are going out and doing
international acquisitions that could destroy other companies,"
McGregor said. "Now China has overreached so much they have
alienated much of the business community."
McGregor said U.S. policy makers had to figure out how to
use America's openness and rule of law to deal with China,
instead of allowing them to become vulnerabilities.
The question is how to craft a reciprocity policy without
destabilising bilateral relations or triggering a retaliatory
backlash against U.S. businesses in China.
Chinese state media has warned that U.S. businesses could be
targets in any trade war that Trump may unleash - he has
threatened to label China a currency manipulator and slap heavy
tariffs on Chinese goods.
China's Ministry of Commerce did not respond to a request
for comment on the issue of reciprocity.
But Tu Xinquan, a trade expert at Beijing's University of
International Business and Economics, said Trump's options would
be limited by his promises to create jobs.
"If you close the door to Chinese investments, that's not
good for American employment," Tu said.
BAD POLICY
One way to achieve reciprocity would be to use the Committee
on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) security
review process to wall off industries where U.S. businesses face
discrimination in China. But most experts see that as straying
too far from the free market orthodoxy that has drawn investment
and jobs to the United States for decades.
James Zimmerman, a Beijing-based lawyer with Sheppard Mullin
and a former chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in
China, said strict reciprocity would be bad policy and against
the U.S. system of open investment.
"We need to be very careful what we ask for," Zimmerman
said.
Proponents argue reciprocity does not violate free market
principles, but is a needed intervention due to a market
failure, much as the government uses antitrust policy to crack
down on cartels.
Thilo Hanemann, in a Rhodium Group report to the U.S.-China
Economic and Security Review Commission, said simple calls for
reciprocity are "misguided". But, he added, if China's
"commingling of commercial and political motives is not
resolved, then a new chapter in U.S. - and global - competition
policy activism may be required."
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Matthew Miller in BEIJING;
