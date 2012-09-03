Clinton warns against coercion in S.China Sea dispute

JAKARTA, Sept 3 China and its neighbours in
Southeast Asia must move determinedly to draw up a code of
conduct to help resolve disputes in the South China Sea, and
should refrain from threats and coercion that have sent tension
skyrocketing, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on
Monday.
Clinton, visiting Indonesia ahead of a trip to China on
Tuesday, said she would tell Beijing and other claimants that it
was essential to get faltering diplomacy back on track and move
toward a deal in coming months.
"The United States does not take a position on competing
territorial claims over land features, but we believe the
nations of the region should work collaboratively together to
resolve disputes without coercion, without intimidation, without
threats and certainly without the use of force," she said.