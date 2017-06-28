U.S. says hopes China will approve more GMO corn for import

BEIJING, June 28 The United States hopes that
more varieties of its genetically modified corn will be approved
for import by Beijing, the U.S. ambassador to China said on
Wednesday.
The comments came after the world's top grains buyer this
month approved two new strains of U.S. genetically modified
(GMO) crops for import, from Dow AgroSciences and
Monsanto.
"We are hopeful that other ... corn traits can also be
approved," said Terry Branstad, who arrived in Beijing on
Tuesday to take up his post.
China does not permit the planting of genetically modified
food crops, but does allow some GMO imports for use in animal
feed.
But getting a new GMO crop variety approved for import
typically takes around six years, compared with under three in
other major markets, forcing leading agrichemical players to
restrict sales during China's review process.
This month's approvals of new GMO imports follow an
agreement by the two nations in May to restart trade in U.S.
beef.
"We are excited about the trade expansion and the
opportunity to ... market American beef here," Branstad said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Hallie Gu; Editing by
Joseph Radford)