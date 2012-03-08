UPDATE 1-China cyber capability endangers US forces -report

* US supply chain could be penetrated by China - report
* Risk of "catastrophic failure" of US networks cited
* Congress weighing cybersecurity bills
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, March 8 Chinese cyberwarfare
would pose a genuine risk to the U.S. military in a conflict,
for instance over Taiwan or disputes in the South China Sea,
according to report for the U.S. Congress.
Operations against computer networks have become fundamental
to Beijing's military and national development strategies over
the past decade, said the 136-page analysis by Northrop Grumman
Corp. It was released on Thursday by the congressionally
created U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
The report, based on publicly available information, said
Chinese commercial firms, bolstered by foreign partners, are
giving the military access to cutting-edge research and
technology.
The military's close ties to large Chinese
telecommunications firms create a path for state-sponsored
penetrations of supply networks for electronics used by the U.S.
military, government and private industry, the report added.
That has the potential to cause a "catastrophic failure of
systems and networks supporting critical infrastructure for
national security or public safety," according to the study.
On the military side, "Chinese capabilities in computer
network operations have advanced sufficiently to pose genuine
risk to U.S. military operations in the event of a conflict,"
it said.
Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, without referring to
the report, said Thursday that he was not even "remotely
satisfied" with U.S. ability to deal with cyberwarfare.
Pentagon spending on cyber capabilities was not really
constrained by scarce funds, Carter told an industry conference
hosted by Credit Suisse and consultancy McAleese and Associates.
"I'd dare say we'd spend a lot more if we could figure out
productive ways of doing it."
General Norton Schwartz, the U.S. Air Force chief of staff,
told the conference that the Air Force was working on "cyber
methods" to defeat aircraft. He declined to elaborate.
A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not
respond to a request for comment.
Beijing in the past has complained about what it called
unfair vilification by the 12-member bipartisan commission set
up by Congress in 2000. The body investigates national-security
implications of U.S. trade with China, the world's
second-largest economy.
China is "fully engaged in leveraging all available
resources to create a diverse, technically advanced ability to
operate in cyberspace," and computer network operations are
being broadly applied to assist with long-term national
development, the report said.
Such operations, as defined by the report, include attack
and defense as well as network "exploitation," for instance for
intelligence collection.
The analysis did not go into reciprocal U.S. military
efforts to gain an edge in cyberspace, which the Pentagon in
recent years has defined as a potential battle zone like air,
sea, space and land.
Keyboard-launched tools that China could use in a crisis
over Taiwan or in the South China Sea could delay or degrade a
potential U.S. military response, partly because of "the
vagaries of international law and policy surrounding
nation-state responses to apparent network attack," the report
said.
The analysis was a follow-up to one that Northrop Grumman,
one of the Pentagon's top five suppliers by sales, did for the
commission in 2009. That study said Beijing appeared to be
conducting "a long-term, sophisticated, computer network
exploitation campaign" against the U.S. government and its
military contractors.
Since then, official U.S. concern has grown over alleged
Chinese espionage via computer penetrations. In October, the
Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive, a U.S.
intelligence arm, said in a declassified report to Congress that
"Chinese actors are the world's most active and persistent
perpetrators of economic espionage."
Commission Chairman Dennis Shea in a statement voiced hope
that the new report would help the Congress in current
deliberations over cybersecurity legislation to protect U.S.
networks.