China state paper says U.S. failings threaten global recovery

BEIJING Aug 8 The United States and Europe must
summon the political will to overcome their debt crises or
global economic recovery will be threatened, China's top
official newspaper said on Monday, amplifying Beijing's drum
beat of warnings to the West.
The commentary in the People's Daily newspaper, the chief
mouthpiece of China's ruling Communist Party, said the troubles
facing the United States and European Union grew out of the
political dysfunctions of Western democracies.
"It must be seen that if the U.S., Europe and other advanced
economies fail to shoulder their responsibility and continue
their incessant messing around over selfish interests, this will
seriously impede stable development of the global economy," the
paper said.
"Only if the Western nations stop wantonly shirking
responsibility and take out a sharp blade of determination and
courage to cut through their fetters, strengthening policy
coordination with developing countries, then the global economy
has hopes of taking a path of stable recovery."
Beijing officials have so far been publicly mute about the
blow to Washington after Standard and Poor's stripped the United
States of its top-tier AAA credit rating on Friday. But
state-run media have issued bleak warnings about the potential
damage to China's growth and huge holdings of U.S. treasury
assets.
Such comments do not amount to a definitive response from
the government. But they echo warnings from policy advisers that
Beijing must accelerate the diversification of its holdings.
Beijing has urged Washington to protect China's dollar
investments, estimated to total about two-thirds of its $3.2
trillion in foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest.
The People's Daily commentary said the recent turmoil was
driven by Washington politics, not economic fundamentals.
"What has been pushed to the edge of the precipice is not
the global economy, but Washington politics," said the
commentator, writing under a pen name "Zhong Sheng", which means
the "voice of China." That pen name of sometimes used for
commentaries reflecting higher level opinion.
"Washington has fallen into a political mire, not an
economic one," said the paper. "In essence, what occurred in
Washington was not an economic crisis, but a political one."
The Foreign Ministry, central bank and other government
agencies have made no public comment on the U.S. debt downgrade
and have not answered faxed questions. Top officials are likely
to remain cautious about making any remarks that could
undermine the value of China's dollar-held assets.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ron Popeski)