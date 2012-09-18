UPDATE 1-Panetta urges China to increase military contacts to avoid missteps

By David Alexander
BEIJING, Sept 18 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta urged China on Tuesday to expand military relations with
the United States to reduce the risk of a confrontation, even as
the two powers grappled with a volatile territorial dispute
between Beijing and Tokyo.
Panetta, on his first trip to China as defense secretary,
acknowledged differences between the two countries over maritime
security in East Asia, but said better ties would "advance peace
and stability and prosperity in the entire Asia-Pacific region."
Panetta and Chinese Defence Minister Liang Guanglie said
they had candid discussions on the difficult issues confronting
the two countries, including U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, the
shift in U.S. strategic focus to the Asia-Pacific, cybersecurity
and the territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.
Panetta's trip to Beijing for talks with senior Chinese
military and government leaders has coincided with an eruption
in tension over rival claims by Japan and China to a cluster of
islands in the East China Sea.
Anti-Japan protests have flared across China in recent days,
including attacks on Japanese cars and restaurants.
"With respect to these current tensions, we are urging calm
and restraint by all sides and encourage them to maintain open
channels of communication in order to resolve these disputes
diplomatically and peacefully," Panetta said.
Liang said China's claim to the islands, known in China as
Diaoyu and in Japan as Senkaku, dated back to the Ming dynasty.
He blamed the Japanese government's purchase of the islands from
a private Japanese owner last week as the source of the current
conflict.
But Liang said China hoped for a peaceful settlement of the
dispute.
"We reserve rights for further actions," he told a news
conference. "Of course, that being said we still hope for a
peaceful and negotiated solution to this issue."
Panetta's three-day visit to China is part of an effort to
bolster military-to-military ties between the two countries and
avoid the kind of on-again, off-again relationship they have had
in the past. The two resumed contacts less than two years ago
after a breakdown in ties over U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.
Panetta will meet Vice President Xi Jinping, who is expected
to assume the presidency next year, and will visit a Chinese
naval base that serves as headquarters of the North Sea fleet.
U.S. defence officials say they believe deeper military
relations with Beijing can help avoid friction and
misunderstanding as China engages in a major effort to modernize
its military and the two services come into increasing contact.
Pentagon officials have long complained that China has not
been candid enough about its rapid military build-up, whereas
Chinese officials have accused Washington of viewing their
country in suspicious, "Cold War" terms.
"Our goal is to have the United States and China establish
the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and the
key to that is to establish a strong military-to-military
relationship," Panetta said in remarks to a meeting of the two
defence staffs.
"The key is to have senior level actions like we are
engaging in that reduce the potential for miscalculation, that
foster greater understanding and that expand trust between our
two countries," he added.
Panetta said that in order to further build ties, the United
States had invited a Chinese warship to participate in the 2014
Rim of the Pacific exercises, a U.S.-sponsored large-scale naval
exercise involving more than 20 countries.
Liang said the two also discussed U.S. arms sales to Taiwan,
the shift in U.S. strategic focus to the Asia-Pacific,
territorial issues in the South China Sea, cybersecurity and
outer space.
"Better communications on the aforementioned topics are very
helpful, useful, for mutual understanding of our respective
positions and stances," Liang told reporters. "It will also help
reduce suspicions (and) build trust."