公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 7日 星期二 15:15 BJT

China: Pentagon report on espionage is "groundless"

BEIJING May 7 China expressed on Tuesday its opposition to "groundless accusations" and "hype" after the Pentagon said that China is using espionage to acquire technologies to fuel its fast-paced military modernisation programme.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing.

It was the first time the annual Pentagon report had cited Beijing for targetting U.S. defence networks.

