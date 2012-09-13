China telecom equipment makers deny threat to U.S. security

* Huawei, ZTE testify before House intelligence Committee
* Panel chair says vulnerabilities appear designed into gear
* Companies: we'd never bow to a Chinese espionage request
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Executives from China's top
makers of telecommunications gear denied putting hidden spy code
into their equipment at a rare public hearing of the U.S. House
of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Thursday.
The officials from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and
ZTE Corp, rejecting fears that their expansion in
the United States poses a security risk, said they operated
independently of the Chinese government.
The congressional panel is wrapping up a nearly year-long
investigation into whether the companies' equipment provides an
opportunity for greater foreign espionage and threatens critical
U.S. infrastructure.
"We have heard reports about backdoors or unexplained
beaconing from the equipment sold by both companies," Committee
Chairman Mike Rogers, a Michigan Republican, said in his opening
statement.
The committee's report could be followed with proposed
measures to exclude their products from the U.S. market if they
are determined to be security threats.
The companies, for their part, say they are frustrated by
the obstacles such allegations pose to their U.S. business.
"Huawei has not and will not jeopardize our global
commercial success nor the integrity of our customers' networks
for any third party, government or otherwise," senior vice
president Charles Ding said in written testimony.
Huawei and ZTE are fighting an uphill battle for inroads
into the United States, stymied by mounting government concerns
about economic espionage attributed to Beijing.
U.S. intelligence officials call China the world's most
active perpetrator of economic espionage. The keyboard-launched
theft of sensitive data has been speeding up, according to a
report to Congress last October by the U.S. National
Counterintelligence Executive.
ZTE said U.S. sales of infrastructure equipment in the
United States accounted for less than $30 million in revenue
last year, compared with a combined total of $14 billion by two
Western competitors.
Shenzhen, China-based Huawei, which is owned by its
employees, is the world's second-biggest telecommunications gear
maker after Sweden's Ericsson. ZTE ranks fifth.
REPORT COMING
Ding and Zhu Jinyun, ZTE's senior vice president for North
America and Europe, under oath to the committee, denied putting
any back-door channels into their equipment.
Each further vowed that their companies never would bow to a
hypothetical Chinese government request to exploit their
products for espionage.
"What they have been calling back doors are actually
software bugs," Zhu said through an interpreter. Such glitches
are not unlike those that require regular software patches from
companies like Microsoft, Google and Apple
, he said.
The committee aims to wrap up its investigation by the first
or second week of October, Rogers told reporters after the
hearing.
It plans to publish classified and unclassified versions of
a final report that will shed more light on the security
concerns, he said, adding that the panel has interviewed many
companies.
"Candidly, we have gotten very poor responses" to written
requests for documents put to the companies in June, Rogers told
reporters.
PARTY MEMBERSHIP
He and the committee's top Democrat, C.A. Ruppersberger of
Maryland, have asked for details about the companies' links to
Chinese authorities, their inner workings and pricing strategies
for U.S. customers among other things.
"When they don't answer those, it just raises more
suspicions," said Rogers, a former FBI agent.
Both Huawei's Ding and ZTE's Zhu agreed at the hearing to
send their lists of Communist Party committee members, something
the intelligence panel said they had previously declined to do.
Ding complained that Huawei's business efforts in the United
States had been hindered by "unsubstantiated, non-specific"
security concerns.
He said Huawei has been in touch with U.S. foreign
investment authorities and may again try to make a merger or
acquisition in the United States. Security concerns of the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States - an
interagency group led by the Treasury Department - had sunk
several previous such efforts.
He also argued in a prepared statement that the House
Intelligence Committee had sought proprietary business
information that "no responsible company, foreign or domestic
would voluntarily produce."
Geng Shuang, a Chinese Embassy spokesman in Washington, told
Reuters, "We hope the U.S. side could facilitate the investment
and economic activities of Chinese enterprise in the U.S. on an
equal and fair basis."
On the eve of the hearing, Huawei published a paper on its
U.S. subsidiary's website that alluded on its cover page to the
Red Scare charges made by Senator Joseph McCarthy during the
early 1950s.
"Good public relations," Rogers said in response. "But it
doesn't speak to the facts of the investigation." He promised a
fair and accurate final report.