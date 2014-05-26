China report slams U.S. for "unscrupulous" surveillance

BEIJING May 26 Beijing accused the United
States on Monday of "unscrupulous" cyber surveillance that
included large-scale computer attacks against the Chinese
government and Chinese companies.
"America's spying operations have gone far beyond the legal
rationale of "anti-terrorism" and have exposed the ugly face of
its pursuit of self-interest in complete disregard for moral
integrity," concluded a report prepared by the China Academy of
Cyber Space.
The report, titled "America's Global Surveillance Record,"
was published one week after the United States accused five
Chinese military officers of hacking into U.S. companies to
steal trade secrets.
The publication accused the United States of "waging
large-scale cyber-attacks" against China. "Targets of American
surveillance include the Chinese government and Chinese leaders,
Chinese companies, scientific research institutes, ordinary
netizens, and a large number of cell phone users," the report
said.
Huawei Technologies Co, the Ministry of Commerce,
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Tencent Holdings Ltd's
popular instant message service were among NSA
targets, it said.
"U.S. spying operations penetrate every corner of China,"
the report said.
China last week summoned the U.S. Ambassador to China, Max
Baucus, to protest against the U.S. indictment, saying it had
seriously harmed relations.
The Cyber Space academy report cited foreign newspaper
reports of U.S. cyber spying based on documents revealed by
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
A subsequent investigation "carried out by various Chinese
government departments over several months confirmed the
existence of snooping activities directed against China," the
report said.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)