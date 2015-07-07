RPT-China's IPO curbs risk $32 billion of U.S. take-private deals

(Repeats story first published on Tuesday with no changes to
* Curb on IPOs among Beijing's measures to support stock
market
* Slew of Chinese tech firms had planned to delist for U.S.
* China IPO freeze robs "take-private" deals of exit option
* Chinese stock down 30 pct since mid-June, up 80 pct on
year
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, July 8 China's move to curb initial
public offerings (IPOs) to contain a stock market meltdown could
endanger nearly $32 billion worth of deals announced this year
by Chinese companies planning to drop their listings on U.S.
exchanges and return home.
China's securities regulator said at the weekend there would
be "no new IPOs in the near-term" and the number and volume of
deals down the line would be greatly reduced, part of a series
of measures to prop up equity markets that have slumped around
30 percent since mid-June.
With the door all but shut on new listings, Chinese
companies that had been betting on higher valuations and greater
investor interest at home are having to re-think their plans,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The spate of delisting from U.S. stock markets was backed by
hedge funds, buyout and venture capital firms such as Sequoia
Capital and Boyu Capital, according to filings. For all these
investors, the ability to exit through a China listing was the
most likely way to make a return on their investments.
"It's game over for these take-private deals," said the head
of M&A at a global bank, who regularly advises private equity
firms on such deals. "With no exit options in sight, people in
need of funds to close these deals are in a tight spot."
Most of the deals are non-binding and without committed
financing in place, making them likely to collapse if funding
does not come through in time.
Worries about the future of such deals hit U.S.-listed
shares of Chinese firms on Monday. Online dating service
Jianyuan.com sank 16 percent, while chat app maker Momo
Inc lost 8.4 percent, security software maker Qihoo 360
Technology Co Ltd dropped 6.2 percent and children's
entertainment company Taomee Holdings Limited 2.2
percent.
"With the speculative exit being closed most of the sponsors
will have to cancel the buy-out offers," said Junheng Li, head
of research at New York-based research firm JL Warren Capital
LLC. "As the exit strategy becomes less compelling, the return
on buyout deals start to look less appetizing and murkier."
TAKE-PRIVATE RUSH
More than two dozen companies, including Qihoo, Momo and
medical research provider Wuxi Pharmatech have unveiled
plans this year to buy out their outstanding shares in so-called
take-private deals.
Founders and private equity firms rushed in to delist
companies from New York after a year-long rally in Chinese stock
markets that propelled valuations of new economy firms to
stratospheric levels.
Even after the 30 percent slide over the past month, China's
tech-driven ChiNext composite index and the
benchmark index in Shanghai are both still up about 80
percent over the past year.
Many companies that announced take-private deals still want
to proceed with the transaction.
"As for now, the volatility of today's stock market has
nothing to do with our privatisation deal, but in the future it
may affect our decision on the listing in China," said Angela
Wang, a spokeswoman for Taomee, which unveiled its take-private
plans last month.
"Our business is mainly in China, and Chinese investors will
understand better about our business models."
The delisting wave was also triggered by hopes of evading
any legal fallout when Beijing formally outlaws foreign
shareholder control of firms in protected tech sectors.
The wave of delistings is a huge reversal after a record
$30.6 billion worth of IPOs and follow-on deals for Chinese
companies in the United States in 2014, data showed.
After losing the record $25 billion Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd IPO to New York, China has implemented a series of
measures to make it easier for technology companies to list
locally, with premier Li Keqiang last month voicing support for
start up listings at home. [ID:nL3N0YR07G}
"This is a hot topic," said Ringo Choi, Asia-Pacific IPO
Leader at consulting firm EY. "There's a very keen interest and
incentive to bring them back to China."
