UPDATE 5-China gives U.S. investment quota for first time to deepen financial ties

* China to give U.S. a $38 billion RQFII investment quota
* Move could influence MSCI on adding China stocks -analyst
* China and U.S. to each pick a bank to conduct yuan
clearing
* Agree to push reforms to raise emerging economies' IMF
quotas
(Adds detail on foreign financial firms' access to Chinese
market)
By Kevin Yao and David Lawder
BEIJING, June 7 China will give the United
States a 250 billion yuan ($38 billion) investment quota for the
first time to buy Chinese stocks, bonds and other assets,
officials said on Tuesday, deepening financial ties and
interdependence between the world's two largest economies.
China has given such quota allocations to several countries,
including the UK, France and Singapore, but this would be the
biggest given to a single jurisdiction after Hong Kong.
Chinese officials also repeatedly pledged in two days of
talks with U.S. counterparts that they saw no need for sustained
weakening of the yuan currency, which many investors fear could
shock the already sluggish U.S. and global economies and roil
financial markets as happened in January.
The moves will allow Beijing to pursue its ambition of
making the yuan a more widely used global currency, while giving
U.S. investors greater access to China's domestic markets.
A central bank vice governor, Yi Gang, announced the quota
at the bilateral Strategic and Economic Dialogue talks in
Beijing, without providing further details such as a timeframe.
"We believe the U.S. market is very important, so we granted
250 billion yuan in RQFII quotas to the United States," he said.
The Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
programme, which was set up in late 2011, allows overseas
financial institutions to use offshore yuan to buy securities in
mainland China, including stocks, bonds and money market
investments.
"The ability to do RMB transactions in the United States
will be a real advantage, to small firms in particular and to
large businesses that are not financial businesses," U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.
"It will make it easier, it will make it cheaper," he said.
China and the United States will also each pick a qualified
bank to conduct yuan clearing business in the United States,
Vice Premier Wang Yang said.
The new quota will significantly expand the RQFII programme,
under which 501.77 billion yuan had been allocated as of May.
The quota, which financial institutions will apply to use,
is the first granted to the United States.
Ivan Shi, head of research at Shanghai-based fund
consultancy Z-Ben Advisors, said the move also increased the
chances that global investment index compiler MSCI will include
Chinese shares in its index, a decision that could come next
week, as it broadens foreign access to China's stock market.
"But its implementation depends on how widely the yuan is
used in the U.S. and how much interest U.S. investors have
toward Chinese stocks and bonds," he added.
China's regulators have been pushing to expand foreign
investors' access to domestic financial markets to make its
markets broader and attract more capital inflows.
But foreign interest has waned after a near meltdown in
Chinese equity markets last year and subsequent heavy-handed
official intervention to shore them up.
China's cooling economy, growing debt levels and anxiety
over its currency policy have also kept investors at bay.
Some analysts said the quota move appeared to be largely
symbolic, as many others channels for investing in Chinese
assets have opened up since the RQFII programme was launched in
2011.
China's central bank said in February it would allow all
types of financial institutions that are registered outside the
country to buy bonds in the interbank market and would scrap
quotas for medium- and long-term investors.
Yi said on Tuesday that internationalisation of the yuan
currency would be market-oriented.
Lew said during the talks that China was committed to
continuing "market-oriented exchange rate reform that allows for
two-way flexibility" of its yuan currency.
In a statement following the talks, the U.S. Treasury said
China agreed to allow foreign companies to have bigger equity
stakes in domestic securities and fund management companies.
China also committed to welcoming qualified foreign firms
and joint ventures to apply to engage in the private securities
fund management business, including secondary market trading of
securities, Treasury said.
The optimal window to make progress on a U.S.-China
bilateral investment treaty was before the G20 leaders meeting
in September, he said.
Aside from discussions about the internationalisation of the
yuan, China and the United States also agreed to push forward
reforms at the International Monetary Fund to increase quotas
for emerging economies, which determine their voting powers in
the organisation and access to financing.
"Both sides reiterated the allocation of IMF quotas should
be shifted towards emerging markets and developing countries,"
Lew said.
($1 = 6.5712 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen, Lindsay Dunsmuir and
Jason Lange; Writing by Elias Glenn and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by
Will Waterman and Dan Grebler)