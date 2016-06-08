U.S. investors skeptical about China's move to widen markets

| NEW YORK/BOSTON, June 7
NEW YORK/BOSTON, June 7 U.S. asset managers and
hedge funds are wary about pouring more money into China until
the government addresses its stock market crash last year and
wild swings in the yuan, they said on Tuesday, as China unveiled
measures to attract U.S. buyers of its assets.
China will give the United States a 250 billion yuan ($38
billion) investment quota for the first time to buy Chinese
stocks, bonds and other assets, officials said, deepening
financial ties and interdependence between the world's two
largest economies.
China's regulators have been pushing to expand foreign
investors' access to domestic financial markets to make its
markets broader and attract more capital inflows. But foreign
interest has waned after a near meltdown in Chinese stock
markets last year and heavy-handed official intervention to
shore them up.
"I would imagine that investors would look for certain
financial reforms in order to dive in," said Gregory Peters, a
senior investment officer at Prudential Fixed Income with more
than $621 billion of assets.
"A consistent application of the rule of law is paramount.
... Not sure China is quite there yet."
Carson Block, the head of Muddy Waters Capital LLC who
gained prominence for short-selling shares of Chinese companies,
was more skeptical.
"China increased the quota in an effort support the
country's equity, credit and fixed asset bubbles," he said in an
email.
U.S. investors are cautious about investing in China, saying
they worry about regulatory issues including when the government
would reintroduce a circuit breaker mechanism to stabilize the
country's stock markets.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has tumbled
more than 40 percent over the past year on fears that slowing
economic growth would hurt profits.
William Kirby, a Harvard Business School professor with ties
to several funds that invest in China, said "the fundamental
governance and political issues that destabilized the Shanghai
exchange last summer remain unaddressed. Caveat emptor."
Michel Del Buono, managing director at Makena Capital
Management, which oversees $20 billion of assets, noted that
China was dealing with an investment outflow.
"There are questions about regulatory snafus and there are
questions about valuations. It is a stock picker's market
there," he said. "What they really want is to make their markets
more credible. They want more foreign investors to come in and
they see it as patient money, you see it as patient money."
The investment quota is part of a recent Chinese program
called Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor, or
RQFII. The program allows approved fund managers overseas to use
funds raised outside the mainland, in Chinese yuan, to invest in
China's financial markets. An older program, called Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor, or QFII, set quotas in dollars,
which could be converted into yuan for investments.
"For an institutional investor this announcement doesn't
change much, though to the extent it makes their markets deeper
and more liquid, it represents an improvement," Del Buono said.
Another big catalyst for foreign investment flow is on the
horizon. Index compiler next week MSCI is expected to announce
whether it would include Chinese shares in its benchmark index.
Vanguard, the largest U.S. mutual fund manager, said in a
statement that it was premature to discuss its plans in the wake
of China's announcement.
"China is one of the world's key emerging economies and the
second-largest stock market in the world by market cap,"
Vanguard spokeswoman Linda Wolohan said. "With the world's
second-largest GDP, China accounts for 11 percent of global
trade and 8 percent of global consumption. As a result, China
can offer significant long-term benefits for investors."
Vanguard's Australian affiliate was granted a RQFII quota
earlier this year.
($1 = 6.5710 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Ross Kerber; Editing by
Richard Chang)