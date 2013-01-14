China's space activities raising US satellite security concerns

* U.S. cited Chinese potential to target satellites at
higher orbits
* Non-profit group said new Chinese anti-satellite test
likely soon
* United States has conducted its own anti-satellite work
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 The United States is
concerned about China's expanding ability to disrupt the most
sensitive U.S. military and intelligence satellites, as Beijing
pursues its expanded ambitions in space, according to multiple
sources in the U.S. government and outside space experts.
A classified U.S. intelligence assessment completed late
last year analyzed China's increasing activities in space and
mapped out the growing vulnerability of U.S. satellites that
provide secure military communications, warn about enemy missile
launches and provide precise targeting coordinates, said the
sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
"It was a very credible and sobering assessment that is now
provoking a lot of activities in different quarters," said one
former government official who is familiar with U.S. national
security satellite programs.
The intelligence report raised red flags about Beijing's
ability to disrupt satellites in higher orbits, which could put
the most sensitive U.S. spacecraft at risk, according to the
sources. China has already conducted several anti-satellite
tests at lower orbital levels in recent years.
Given the heightened concerns, Washington is keeping a
watchful eye on Chinese activities that could be used to disrupt
U.S. satellites. It is also urging Beijing to avoid a repeat of
its January 2007 test that created an enormous amount of "space
junk," said one senior defense official.
Details of the latest Chinese moves that have raised U.S.
concerns remain classified.
U.S. officials charge that China's anti-satellite activities
are part of a major military modernization that has seen Beijing
test two new stealth fighters; step up cyber attacks on foreign
computer networks; and launch more commercial and military
satellites in 2012 than the United States.
China still lags behind the United States in most military
fields.
"What we're seeing is a heightened sense in the United
States that China is a potential threat and that it has the
technology to be a threat if it wishes to," said Jonathan
McDowell, with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
"As China becomes a space superpower, and given that it does
have a significant military component to its space program, it
is inevitable that the U.S. will be concerned about threats to
its most valued satellite systems, whether or not China actually
intends to deploy such aggressive systems," he said.
CREATING SPACE DEBRIS
Six years ago, on Jan. 11, 2007, China destroyed one of its
own defunct weather satellites in low-earth orbit, which created
over 10,000 pieces of debris that pose a threat to other
spacecraft. A less-destructive test followed on Jan. 11, 2010.
Space experts and U.S. officials say they expect China to
continue testing anti-satellite technologies, although they
doubt it would repeat the 2007 test, given the massive
international outcry it triggered.
Gregory Kulacki, a respected researcher with the Union of
Concerned Scientists, reported earlier this month on the group's
website that there was "a strong possibility" of a new
anti-satellite test by China within the next few weeks.
He said Chinese sources had told him in November that an
announcement about an upcoming anti-satellite test had been
circulated within the Chinese government, and a high-ranking
U.S. defense official confirmed in December that Washington was
"very concerned" about an imminent Chinese anti-satellite test.
The Chinese Defense Ministry did not respond to emailed
queries by Reuters' Beijing office on the question.
The Pentagon said it was aware of reports predicting another
test, but declined comment on what it called "intelligence
matters."
"We monitor carefully China's military developments and urge
China to exhibit greater transparency regarding its capabilities
and intentions," said Lieutenant Colonel Monica Matoush.
Sources within the U.S. government and outside experts said
there was no immediate evidence pointing to the preparations for
the type of satellite or rocket launches used by China for past
anti-satellite tests at lower orbits.
But they said Beijing could test its anti-satellite weapons
in other ways that would be harder to detect, such as by jamming
a satellite's signals from the ground or issuing a powerful
electromagnetic pulse from one satellite to disable another.
China could also maneuver two satellites very close together
at higher orbits, replicating actions it has already taken in
lower orbits in August 2010 and November 2010. Such activities
could be used to perform maintenance or test docking
capabilities for human spaceflight, but could clearly be used
for more destructive purposes as well, they said.
The United States has continued to test its own
anti-satellite capabilities. In February 2008, a missile fired
from a U.S. Navy cruiser in the north Pacific destroyed an
ailing American satellite in orbit.
The U.S. government said the satellite's toxic fuel posed a
risk upon re-entry of the earth's atmosphere. Skeptics said the
test was a message to China.
Any further anti-satellite test by China would be troubling,
especially if it occurred at higher altitudes, said Bruce
MacDonald, a former White House official who is now a senior
director at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
The United States operates its fleet of Global Positioning
System (GPS) satellites in medium earth orbit about 11,000 miles
(17,700 kilometers) above the surface of the earth, while U.S.
military communications and early missile warning satellites are
located in geostationary orbit 22,000 miles (35,400 km) above
the equator.
Brian Weeden, technical adviser for the nonprofit Secure
World Foundation and a former Air Force space and missile
expert, said a Chinese anti-satellite test at those higher
orbits would put U.S. satellites at risk.
"Some critical U.S. assets in that region have been assumed
for the most part to be safe from those kind of attacks," he
said. "Such tests would signal that they're not."