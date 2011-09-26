China foreign minister warns Clinton on F-16 deal

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
NEW YORK, Sept 26 China's foreign minister urged U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday to reconsider a U.S. decision to upgrade Taiwan's F-16 fighter jet fleet, saying it could harm "trust and confidence" between Washington and Beijing, a senior State Department official said.
Clinton met Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi in New York, where both were attending meetings of the U.N. General Assembly. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Walsh)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.