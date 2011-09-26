China foreign minister warns Clinton on F-16 deal

NEW YORK, Sept 26 China's foreign minister urged U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday to reconsider a U.S. decision to upgrade Taiwan's F-16 fighter jet fleet, saying it could harm "trust and confidence" between Washington and Beijing, a senior State Department official said.

Clinton met Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi in New York, where both were attending meetings of the U.N. General Assembly. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Walsh)