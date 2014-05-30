China tech firms gain from cyber barbs, Snowden revelations

| SHANGHAI/BEIJING
SHANGHAI/BEIJING May 30 Chinese software
companies such as Neusoft Corp and China National
Software & Service Co Ltd (ChinaSoft) are picking up
sales and expanding their marketing as China trades cyber spying
accusations with the United States.
For Neusoft, one of China's biggest software solutions
providers, that includes selling more networking products and
information security software to government and state-owned
clients, while introducing higher-value integrated hardware and
software packages and consulting services.
"It's understandable for a country to strengthen its
information security and cyber security while maintaining its
independence and control," Lu Zhaoxia, senior vice president of
Neusoft told Reuters. "In the U.S. and Japan, core systems are
all domestic."
Based in the northeastern city of Shenyang, Neusoft's
clients include some of China's biggest state-owned
conglomerates such as State Grid Corp of China and
the country's three big telecom operators
.
The latest row between Beijing and Washington has brightened
the outlook for Chinese software firms, which have already seen
improved sales and share prices since U.S. spying revelations a
year ago by Edward Snowden, a former U.S. National Security
Agency (NSA) contractor. Snowden also claimed the NSA hacked
into critical network infrastructure at universities in China
and Hong Kong.
Neusoft shares have risen 15 percent to 2-month highs since
May 19 when the U.S. Justice Department charged five Chinese
military officers, accusing them of hacking American companies
to steal trade secrets.
While Lu emphasized Neusoft's commitment to innovation - the
firm employs 20,000 workers and over the last 5 years has nearly
doubled revenue to 7.5 billion yuan ($1.2 billion), even as
profit margins narrowed sharply - the company's stock price has
risen around 60 percent since Snowden's revelations last May.
Insigma Technology Co Ltd, Beijing Teamsun
Technology Co Ltd and Inspur Software Co Ltd
share prices have also spiked higher in the last
week, while shares in Shenzhen Kingdom Technology Co Ltd
, Yonyou Software Co Ltd and DHC Software
Co Ltd have soared 200-300 percent in the past year.
"Relevant government policies are definitely positive for
the development of our company," said Gao Han, an investor
relations official at DHC Software, which sells its software and
services to big and mid-sized state firms, including PetroChina
, Sinopec and State Grid.
FINGER POINTING
The U.S. government indictment has sparked outrage in China
and added urgency to Beijing's efforts to promote the
development of local information technology companies. Chinese
media have called the U.S. "a high-level hooligan", while
officials have accused Washington of applying "double standards"
on issues of cyber spying.
"The U.S. side is not qualified to finger point at others
while its own notorious misbehaviour stands uncorrected,"
Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang said on Thursday.
Beijing is emphasizing the importance of network security,
particularly for its energy, transport and finance sectors. That
effort intensified following Snowden's revelations, just as U.S.
technology firms began reporting a drop in their China sales.
In August, the National Development and Reform Commission,
China's top economic planning body, set out cyber security
standards for financial institutions, cloud computing and big
data, information system secrecy management and industrial
controls. And last week, China said it will investigate
providers of important IT products and services to protect
"national security" and "economic and social development."
Central government offices have also this year been banned from
using Windows 8, Microsoft Corp's latest operating
system, in new computers.
"The nation's information security could come under direct
threat if the software we use was implemented with backdoor
viruses and the like," Mian Wei, a minister at the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), was quoted as saying
by the official China Daily newspaper on Friday. "Our job is to
make sure such things do not happen."
MORE LOCAL SOURCING
At least four domestic software and hardware makers,
including Neusoft and ChinaSoft, have received a "top-tier"
rating from the MIIT, allowing them to provide services to
government agencies that handle top secret information.
"We have used (in the past) IBM, Oracle and other
foreign products and networks," said Lin Shanshan, an investor
relations officer at ChinaSoft, which is a subsidiary of China
Electronics Corp, the central government conglomerate
that controls 13 listed companies. "In future, we'll be using
more China software for domestically manufactured networks."
ChinaSoft, whose customers include the State Tobacco
Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and
Meteorological Bureau, is rolling out new cloud products to
complement its firmware, security software and operating
systems.
"National policy is a bellwether," said ChinaSoft's Lin.
"The government is vigorously promoting cloud applications, and
we'll certainly need to keep up with this opportunity."
At Neusoft, Lu Zhaoxia says that even as innovation has
helped the company expand at home, government policies haven't
hurt either, as China's use of online and mobile services become
increasingly important and U.S. tech services providers remain
suspect.
"For individuals, the state, businesses, data protection has
become an urgent issue," Lu said.
($1 = 6.2399 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Kazunori
Takada; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)