China escalates U.S. trade row, asks WTO to judge dispute

| GENEVA
GENEVA Aug 23 In a move that escalates a trade
row with the United States, China said it would ask the World
Trade Organization (WTO) to adjudicate a dispute over U.S.
punitive import duties on 22 Chinese exports, including solar
panels and steel products.
China first brought the complaint to the WTO in May by
asking the United States for formal "consultations" to explain
the duties, which Washington says are intended to offset illegal
subsidies that gave Chinese goods an unfair price advantage.
WTO rules entitle China to demand adjudication after a 60
day period of consultations. China will make the demand for
adjudication at a meeting of the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body
on Aug 31, China said in a statement circulated to WTO members
this week.
The office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in May that
China's decision to bring the dispute to the WTO was "premature
and not an appropriate use of dispute settlement system
resources", because the U.S. Department of Commerce was already
working to address the issues raised by China.
But China's statement said two subsequent rounds of talks,
on June 25 and July 18, had failed to resolve the dispute, which
includes wind towers, as well as certain types of steel pipe,
wire, cylinders and wheels, aluminium extrusions, wood flooring,
magnesia bricks, thermal and coated paper and citric acid.
China is by far the world's biggest producer of steel and is
also a leading maker of clean energy equipment such as solar
panels and wind towers, helped by Beijing's ambition of tackling
carbon emissions without slowing China's growth.
Foreign competitors complain that its oversupply is the
result of a market that is driven by forces such as government
edicts and subsidies rather than fundamental supply and demand,
and China has created surpluses that distort the global market.
China decided to bring the latest WTO complaint, which it
says affects exports worth $7.3 billion, after winning a
previous WTO dispute last year over U.S. duties on imports of
Chinese steel pipes, off-road tyres and woven sacks.
Many of China's grievances might have been dealt with by a
U.S. court decision last year, which struck down the Commerce
Department's ability to impose anti-subsidy duties on
"non-market economies" like China.
But the U.S. Congress voted to restore it in March, ensuring
U.S. duties on about two dozen Chinese goods stayed in place.
The case is one of several currently "live" disputes between
the United States and China at the WTO.
The United States is challenging Chinese export restrictions
on rare earths, tungsten and molybdenum and Chinese duties on
certain U.S. car exports and U.S. chicken exports.
Last month China also lost an adjudication decision against
a U.S. claim that it was discriminating against U.S. bank card
suppliers. It could decide to appeal the decision but has not
yet said whether it will do so.