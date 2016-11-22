UPDATE 1-Chinese official optimistic about US trade amid Trump uncertainty

(Adds quotes from Wang, details on Trump China rhetoric)

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON Nov 22 Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said on Tuesday that U.S. policies toward China under President-elect Donald Trump may be uncertain, but he is optimistic because of the U.S. business community's enthusiasm for U.S.-China trade.

At a luncheon with U.S. and Chinese business people and government officials, Wang said he believed that businesses and the U.S. government would ultimately make the "right choices" to take advantage of market opportunities in China's economy.

"What the U.S. government will do we will wait and see, and I think it's difficult to predict, just like the U.S. presidential election," Wang said through an interpreter. "The large crowd here tells us one thing. Although there will be a change in the U.S. government, the passion of the U.S. business community for economic cooperation with China has remained unchanged."

Wang made his remarks at the start of a round of talks of the U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade (JCCT), which include officials from the two countries who focus on technical issues such as safety and regulatory approvals that can become barriers to trade.

Two weeks after Trump's stunning election on the back of anti-trade sentiment among workers in U.S. industrial states, the president-elect's plans for managing tense relations with China remain unclear.

As he builds his administration, Trump has added some harsh critics of China's trade practices to his transition team, including Dan DiMicco, a former chief executive officer of steel giant Nucor Corp and Washington trade lawyer Robert Lighthizer, a former trade negotiator during the Ronald Reagan administration. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)