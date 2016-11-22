UPDATE 1-Chinese official optimistic about US trade amid Trump uncertainty

(Adds quotes from Wang, details on Trump China rhetoric)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Nov 22 Chinese Vice Premier Wang
Yang said on Tuesday that U.S. policies toward China under
President-elect Donald Trump may be uncertain, but he is
optimistic because of the U.S. business community's enthusiasm
for U.S.-China trade.
At a luncheon with U.S. and Chinese business people and
government officials, Wang said he believed that businesses and
the U.S. government would ultimately make the "right choices" to
take advantage of market opportunities in China's economy.
"What the U.S. government will do we will wait and see, and
I think it's difficult to predict, just like the U.S.
presidential election," Wang said through an interpreter. "The
large crowd here tells us one thing. Although there will be a
change in the U.S. government, the passion of the U.S. business
community for economic cooperation with China has remained
unchanged."
Wang made his remarks at the start of a round of talks of
the U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade (JCCT),
which include officials from the two countries who focus on
technical issues such as safety and regulatory approvals that
can become barriers to trade.
Two weeks after Trump's stunning election on the back of
anti-trade sentiment among workers in U.S. industrial states,
the president-elect's plans for managing tense relations with
China remain unclear.
As he builds his administration, Trump has added some harsh
critics of China's trade practices to his transition team,
including Dan DiMicco, a former chief executive officer of steel
giant Nucor Corp and Washington trade lawyer Robert
Lighthizer, a former trade negotiator during the Ronald Reagan
administration.
