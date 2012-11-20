China escalates subsidies spat with U.S., asks for WTO ruling

| GENEVA
GENEVA Nov 20 China is to ask the World Trade
Organization to rule on its latest commercial spat with the
United States, the WTO said on Tuesday, hoping it will back
Beijing's complaint that punitive U.S. tariffs imposed on a raft
of Chinese goods are illegal.
In a move that deepened the dispute, China will ask the WTO
to set up a three-person dispute panel at a meeting on Nov. 30.
If China wins the case and any subsequent appeal Washington
could be forced to drop the tariffs it levied on 31 Chinese
products which it said were being traded unfairly.
The U.S. tariffs affected photovoltaic cells and modules
used in solar power, various steel products, off-road tyres,
aluminium goods as well as towers for windfarms.
Such capital-intensive and cyclical commodity products have
frequently been at the centre of trade disputes as national
industries have asked governments to step in and stop foreign
competition from destroying profits and jobs.
Steel products have frequently been involved, as more
recently have solar power components, with the oversupplied
global solar industry struggling to maintain its profit margins.
The United States has been a fierce critic of what it says
are clandestine Chinese subsidy programmes, but Beijing says
Washington's efforts to tackle suspected wrongdoing have gone
beyond the rules.
China's complaint targets Public Law 112-99, which was
signed by President Barack Obama in March, as well as U.S. steps
taken against suspected export-distorting subsidies between Nov.
20 2006 and the passage of the contested law.
In a WTO filing, China said the U.S. law had broken the
rules because it applied retroactively to suspected Chinese
subsidies as far back as 2006.
The United States was also at fault, China said, because it
used "double remedies" against China between 2006 and March this
year.
Double remedies means targeting the same Chinese exports
twice over - once for being subsidised and once for being
"dumped", or sold at unfairly cheap prices.
China launched the complaint in September, just hours after
the United States lodged a similar complaint against China's
support for car exports.
Under WTO rules a country accused of breaking the rules has
60 days to try to resolve the complaint, after which the
complainant can ask the WTO to set up a panel of adjudicators to
judge the merits of the dispute. The WTO's ruling is likely to
be made public in mid-2013.